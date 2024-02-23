Take a Look at John Williams’ Original Music Manuscript for the Star Wars Theme

For the last 50 years, when you think of music and movies, one name stands above the rest: John Williams. Williams is one of the most celebrated and successful composers of all time thanks to his music forJaws, Superman, Jurassic Park, Home Alone, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, and on and on.

Out of all the music Williams has created, though, he’s probably best known for Star Wars. Writing music for all nine films of the Skywalker Saga, Williams’ themes are as crucial to the success of the franchise as George Lucas’ ideas. Now, you can get a rare look at where that history began, and have a chance to own it too.

Remarkable Rarities of Boston is currently having an auction for Williams’ original, handwritten musical manuscript for the main title of the original Star Wars movie. Signed to his music supervisor Len Engel, it’s got to be seen to be believed. You can see images ahead in the slideshow, as well as a video, and click here for more information and how to bid.

