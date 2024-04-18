You Can Get $350 off an iPhone 15 and 15 Pro From Vodafone Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you are need desperate need for a brand new spanking iPhone, Vodafone has you covered. Vodafone is offering hundreds off the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max on its 12, 24 and 36-month phone repayment plans.

Your monthly bill will depend on the storage capacity and model you go with, but all options work out to $350 off over the life of a contract.). If you want to pay the absolute least per month, a 36-month contract is the way to go.

The deal includes any storage capacity Vodafone has in stock, but keep in mind you’ll need to factor in the price of a SIM plan on top of your phone repayments.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are cheaper than their bigger Pro siblings. Both models have a great camera, solid performance and a gorgeous screen – though the Plus has more screen to love and better battery life.

With the deal, the iPhone 15 starts at $1148.40 over a 36-month contract, and the 15 Plus is $1,298.52 for the same contract length and storage capacity.

Here are Vodafone’s 36-month mobile plans with a 128GB iPhone 15:

And here are Vodafone’s 36-month plans with a 128GB iPhone 15 Plus:

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s big hitters, with price tags to boot. The 15 Pro comes to about $1,499 over the life of a 36-month contract, whereas the 15 Pro Max will run you $1,849 – and that’s with the $350 discount for the lowest-capacity models.

That said, these are great phones in most respects. Their cameras are fantastic, performance is among the best you’ll find on any smartphone, screens are predictably gorgeous.

Storage options for the iPhone 15 Pro are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The 15 Pro max comes with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage.

Here are Vodafone’s 36-month mobile plans for the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro:

And here are its 36-month mobile plans for the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max:

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website

Image: Fox