Behold This Trove of Iconic and Ridiculous Sci-Fi Movie Props Up for Auction

Entertainment auction house Heritage Auctions has acquired a bunch of pieces from some of the most notable science fiction films. If you go for broke here, your house will probably look like Planet Hollywood—which is where these props are sourced from. There are a number of really cool pieces, like the phone booth from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (worth seeing if it time travels), Beetlejuice masks , Gremlins puppets, and a really unhinged statue of a naked Sylvester Stallone from Demolition Man.

Click through our gallery for the coolest and weirdest pieces you can bid on!

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure phone booth

Image: Heritage Auction

Back to the Future III – Marty McFly costume

Image: Heritage Auction

Back to the Future sports almanac

Image: Heritage Auction

Beetlejuice Adam and Barbara Maitland monster masks

Image: Heritage Auction

Beetlejuice Maitland home model

Image: Heritage Auction

The mask from The Mask

Image: Heritage Auction

Halloween III: Season of the Witch pumpkin mask

Image: Heritage Auction

Ghostbusters Slimer

Image: Heritage Auction

Ghostbusters Ecto-1 plate

Image: Heritage Auction

Blade Runner LA model

Image: Heritage Auction

Demolition Man Sylvester Stallone model

Image: Heritage Auction

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade goblet

Image: Heritage Auction

Bram Stoker’s Dracula Vlad Armor

Image: Heritage Auction

Jurassic Park Barbasol canister

Image: Heritage Auction

Spider-Man 3 black symbiote costume

Image: Heritage Auction

Jingle All the Way Turbo Man costume

Image: Heritage Auction

Jumanji game board

Image: Heritage Auction

Hocus Pocus book

Image: Heritage Auction

Terminator 2: Judgment Day statue

Image: Heritage Auction

Gremlins Gizmo maquette

Image: Heritage Auction

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.