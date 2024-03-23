Behold This Trove of Iconic and Ridiculous Sci-Fi Movie Props Up for Auction

Entertainment auction house Heritage Auctions has acquired a bunch of pieces from some of the most notable science fiction films. If you go for broke here, your house will probably look like Planet Hollywood—which is where these props are sourced from. There are a number of really cool pieces, like the phone booth from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (worth seeing if it time travels), Beetlejuice masks , Gremlins puppets, and a really unhinged statue of a naked Sylvester Stallone from Demolition Man.
Click through our gallery for the coolest and weirdest pieces you can bid on!
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure phone booth
Back to the Future III – Marty McFly costume
Back to the Future sports almanac
Beetlejuice Adam and Barbara Maitland monster masks
Beetlejuice Maitland home model
The mask from The Mask
Halloween III: Season of the Witch pumpkin mask
Ghostbusters Slimer
Ghostbusters Ecto-1 plate
Blade Runner LA model
Demolition Man Sylvester Stallone model
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade goblet
Bram Stoker’s Dracula Vlad Armor
Jurassic Park Barbasol canister
Spider-Man 3 black symbiote costume
Jingle All the Way Turbo Man costume
Jumanji game board
Hocus Pocus book
Terminator 2: Judgment Day statue
Gremlins Gizmo maquette
Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.