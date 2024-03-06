Ctrl+R Your Gaming PC Setup With These Peripheral Sales

While building a gaming PC from scratch can be expensive, if you know where to look then it’s not hard to nab parts for cheap. If you’re looking for gaming PC peripherals and accessories in particular, such as keyboards, mice and monitors, there are a few solid sales that are currently available. These include cheap deals across brands like Corsair, Razer and Samsung.
Whether you’re building your first rig from scratch or refreshing your current one, here are the best sales for gaming PC accessories.
Table of contents
Best gaming monitor sales
- Acer 27″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $229 (down from $299)
- Acer Nitro 27″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $269 (down from $329)
- LG 32″ Ultrafine Ergo 32UN88A 4K UHD IPS Monitor – now $664 (down from $949)
- LG 27” Ultragear 27GN600 FHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $367 (down from $459)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $329 (down from $474)
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey G51C QHD Gaming Monitor – now $377 (down from $499)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G75B Curved QLED UHD Gaming Monitor – now $1,298 (down from $1,599)
- Samsung 27″ S39C FHD Curved Monitor – now $249 (down from $369)
- Samsung 32″ S39C FHD Curved Monitor – now $327 (down from $429)
Best gaming keyboard sales
- Corsair K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $224.30 (down from $299)
- HP Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $269)
- HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua Switch) – now $141 (down from $189)
- HyperX Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $141 (down from $189)
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Tactile Switch) – now $269 (down from $399)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Optical Keyboard (Linear Red Switch) – now $164.65 (down from $279)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue Switch) – now $171.04 (down from $269)
Best gaming mice sales
- Corsair Harpoon RGB Optical Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69)
- Corsair Ironclaw RGB FPS and MOBA Gaming Mouse – now $79 (down from $99)
- Corsair Nightsabre Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $199 (down from $249)
- HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Gaming Mouse – now $48 (down from $59)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $104 (down from $139)
- Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse – now $56.90 (down from $149.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $104.99 (down from $224.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $170.39 (down from $269.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $73.14 (down from $114.95)
- Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $195.56 (down from $259)
Best gaming headset sales
- Corsair HS65 Surround Gaming Headset – now $99 (down from $129)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset – now $194 (down from $329)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 Gaming Headset – now $169 (down from $399)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset – now $109 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset – now $109 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset – now $139 (down from $199)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless DTS PC Headset – now $95 (down from $139)
Other gaming PC accessory sales
- Blue Snowball USB Microphone – now $94 (down from $124)
- Elgato Stream Deck Pedal – now $109 (down from $135)
- HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone – now $199 (down from $299)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – now $117.99 (down from $199.95)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam – now $94.95 (down from $184.95)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $66.95 (down from $139)
Image: iStock/gorodenkoff
