Computer, Load the Best Prime Day Deals for PC Gear and Laptops

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current PC build is getting a bit long in the tooth and you’re looking to make a few upgrades, or you’re maybe planning to build a new rig from scratch, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity for you to grab the parts you need at a bargain price. The online shopping event kicked off yesterday, with deals across major PC brands, including ASUS, Razer, Samsung and more.

But you’ll need to be quick, because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to run until 11.59pm (AEST) tonight, July 12, so you have just under 12 hours to snag a deal on a new laptop or PC accessory. Most of these offers are only available if you’re currently a Prime member, so make sure you’ve signed up for a membership beforehand.

Here are some of the best PC deals that you can currently grab for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for headsets

Image: HyperX

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for keyboards

Image: ASUS

ASUS : Save up to 42 per cent off select ROG keyboards

: Save up to 42 per cent off select ROG keyboards Corsair : Save on select mechanical gaming keyboards

: Save on select mechanical gaming keyboards Redragon: Save up to 30 per cent off select keyboards

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for laptops

Image: MSI

Acer : Save on select Aspire laptops

: Save on select Aspire laptops Alienware : Save on select gaming laptops

: Save on select gaming laptops Apple : Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)

: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021) ASUS : Save up to 27 per cent off select TUF and ROG gaming laptops

: Save up to 27 per cent off select TUF and ROG gaming laptops Dell : Save on select gaming laptops

: Save on select gaming laptops Lenovo : Pick up a Legion 5i gaming laptop for $1,756.55 (down from $2,699)

: Pick up a Legion 5i gaming laptop for $1,756.55 (down from $2,699) MSI: Save on select Sword, Katana, Stealth and Raider gaming laptop

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for mice

Image: Razer

ASUS : Save up to 42 per cent off select ROG and TUF gaming mice

: Save up to 42 per cent off select ROG and TUF gaming mice Corsair : Save on select gaming mice

: Save on select gaming mice Razer : Save up to 65 per cent off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X for $38.95 (down from $109.95)

: Save up to 65 per cent off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X for $38.95 (down from $109.95) Redragon : Save up to 75 per cent on select mice

: Save up to 75 per cent on select mice Roccat: Save up to 39 per cent off select gaming mice

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for monitors

Image: Prism+

Acer : Save on select monitors

: Save on select monitors Alienware : Save up to 31 per cent off select monitors

: Save up to 31 per cent off select monitors Lenovo : Save on select monitors

: Save on select monitors LG : Save up to 40 per cent off select Ultragear and Ultrawide monitors

: Save up to 40 per cent off select Ultragear and Ultrawide monitors Prism+: Save up to 47 per cent off select gaming monitors

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for hardware and other peripherals

Image: Elgato

Corsair : Save up to 41 per cent off select PC components, including Vengeance memory

: Save up to 41 per cent off select PC components, including Vengeance memory Elgato : Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2

: Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2 HyperX : Save on select microphones, including the QuadCast and QuadCast S

: Save on select microphones, including the QuadCast and QuadCast S Samsung : Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs

: Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs SanDisk : Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions

: Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions Satechi : Save up to 34 per cent off desk accessories, including USB hubs, monitor stands and cables

: Save up to 34 per cent off desk accessories, including USB hubs, monitor stands and cables Thermaltake : Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units

: Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units TwelveSouth : Save up to 39 per cent off desk accessories, including AirFly, Curve Flex, and HoverBar Duo

: Save up to 39 per cent off desk accessories, including AirFly, Curve Flex, and HoverBar Duo Western Digital: Save on select storage solutions

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for Wi-Fi routers

Image: TP-Link

ASUS : Save up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices

: Save up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices Netgear : Save on select routers and networking devices

: Save on select routers and networking devices TP-Link: Save on select networking devices

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out more Prime Day roundups below:

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.