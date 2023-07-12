Computer, Load the Best Prime Day Deals for PC Gear and Laptops

If your current PC build is getting a bit long in the tooth and you’re looking to make a few upgrades, or you’re maybe planning to build a new rig from scratch, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity for you to grab the parts you need at a bargain price. The online shopping event kicked off yesterday, with deals across major PC brands, including ASUS, Razer, Samsung and more.
But you’ll need to be quick, because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is set to run until 11.59pm (AEST) tonight, July 12, so you have just under 12 hours to snag a deal on a new laptop or PC accessory. Most of these offers are only available if you’re currently a Prime member, so make sure you’ve signed up for a membership beforehand.
Here are some of the best PC deals that you can currently grab for Amazon Prime Day.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for headsets
- ASUS: Save up to 42 per cent off select TUF gaming headsets
- Corsair: Save on select gaming headsets, including the Virtuoso RGB and HS80 RGB
- HyperX: Save on select gaming headsets, such as the Cloud II and Cloud Stinger Core
- SteelSeries: Save up to 61 per cent off select headsets, like the Arctis 1 (now $46, down from $119)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for keyboards
- ASUS: Save up to 42 per cent off select ROG keyboards
- Corsair: Save on select mechanical gaming keyboards
- Redragon: Save up to 30 per cent off select keyboards
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for laptops
- Acer: Save on select Aspire laptops
- Alienware: Save on select gaming laptops
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
- ASUS: Save up to 27 per cent off select TUF and ROG gaming laptops
- Dell: Save on select gaming laptops
- Lenovo: Pick up a Legion 5i gaming laptop for $1,756.55 (down from $2,699)
- MSI: Save on select Sword, Katana, Stealth and Raider gaming laptop
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for mice
- ASUS: Save up to 42 per cent off select ROG and TUF gaming mice
- Corsair: Save on select gaming mice
- Razer: Save up to 65 per cent off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X for $38.95 (down from $109.95)
- Redragon: Save up to 75 per cent on select mice
- Roccat: Save up to 39 per cent off select gaming mice
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for monitors
- Acer: Save on select monitors
- Alienware: Save up to 31 per cent off select monitors
- Lenovo: Save on select monitors
- LG: Save up to 40 per cent off select Ultragear and Ultrawide monitors
- Prism+: Save up to 47 per cent off select gaming monitors
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for hardware and other peripherals
- Corsair: Save up to 41 per cent off select PC components, including Vengeance memory
- Elgato: Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2
- HyperX: Save on select microphones, including the QuadCast and QuadCast S
- Samsung: Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs
- SanDisk: Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions
- Satechi: Save up to 34 per cent off desk accessories, including USB hubs, monitor stands and cables
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units
- TwelveSouth: Save up to 39 per cent off desk accessories, including AirFly, Curve Flex, and HoverBar Duo
- Western Digital: Save on select storage solutions
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for Wi-Fi routers
- ASUS: Save up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices
