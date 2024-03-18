DC’s Superhero Sidekicks Teen Titans Are Getting a Live-Action Movie

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios has added another upcoming live-action movie to its growing super-slate: Teen Titans. Ana Noguiera, who’s already a key part of the studio—she’s writing Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, which will star House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock—has been tapped for scripting duties, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Though first introduced in the 1960s, it wasn’t until the 1980s, when Marv Wolfman and George Pérez took over the comic, that Teen Titans became a DC sensation. Though there’s no word on which characters will feature in Noguiera’s film, it seems likely we’ll see Robin, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire—the stars of DC’s popular ongoing animated series Teen Titans Go!—in the mix. There’s also no news on who will direct, who might join the cast, or when this movie might hit theaters.

We do know that Gunn’s Superman will be out July 11, 2025, so it seems likely Teen Titans won’t appear until after that date.

