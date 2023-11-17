DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Film Finds Its Writer

There’s an important update on the James Gunn era of DC Studios films, with a new name stepping into the ring to script Warner Bros.’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Ana Nogueira has been hired to pen the Supergirl film for the upcoming re-imagining of the DC heroine. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and also revealed that Nogueira had been hired onto the Sasha Calle-led feature that was in the works before The Flash came and went. Calle was that film’s standout and we hope that they can return to play this version of Kara, which is inspired by the Tom King run of comics that Nogueira is set to adapt. Best known for the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, Nogueira is also a playwright and actress whose work on the last Supergirl script earned her an overall writing deal with DC Studios.

DC head Gunn spoke to the hope that this take on Kara Zor-El would stand apart from his upcoming Superman: Legacy film. “Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton,” THR quotes Gunn as saying in a video published to what was then known as Twitter. “She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.” More recently, he welcomed Nogueira to the project on Instagram, which you can see below: “A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family. Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale.”

Keep an eye on io9 for any updates regarding Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and more DC Studios news.

