MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Godzilla x Kong, Ahsoka, and More

Get a suitably unhinged look at the return of Evil. Echo really, really wants you to know it has that Daredevil vibe. Plus, Robot Dreams teases its US theater debut. To me, my spoilers!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

During a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard described the Skar King—effectively an evil version of King Kong—as the “greatest threat we’ve seen” in a MonsterVerse movie.

What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself. The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire tie-in Funko Pop figurines, which include Ray Stantz holding some sort of orb, Phoebe Spengler, a Mini Puft on a hamster wheel, the villainous Garraka and a new ghost named “Pukey.”

Photo: Funko

She Is Conann

A barbarian woman named Conann meets six different incarnations of herself in the trailer for She Is Conann, coming to US theaters February 2.

She Is Conann – U.S. Trailer She Is Conann – U.S. Trailer

Lisa Frankenstein

A high school student falls in love with her undead crush in the trailer for Lisa Frankenstein, coming to theaters this February 9.

LISA FRANKENSTEIN – Official Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters February 9 LISA FRANKENSTEIN – Official Trailer [HD] – Only In Theaters February 9

Robot Dreams

Meanwhile, a lonely dog builds himself a bestie in the trailer for Robot Dreams, a dialogue-free animated film from Pablo Berger, set to hit US theaters “soon.”

ROBOT DREAMS – Official Teaser ROBOT DREAMS – Official Teaser

There Is a Monster

Elsewhere, a photographer believes he’s haunted by a shadow person in the trailer for There Is a Monster, coming to VOD January 30.

There is a Monster – Official Trailer There is a Monster – Official Trailer

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson stated there are currently no plans for a second season of Ahsoka during her recent appearance on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast.

No. We’re supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven’t seen everyone. I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their cons recently, which I wasn’t able to be at.

[Screen Rant]

Ren & Stimpy

Billy West confirmed he’s recorded voiceovers for the new Ren & Stimpy in response to fellow voice actor Eric Bauza on Twitter.

Thanks Eric!! I put my heart and soul

into it… those poor microphones. — Billy West (@TheBillyWest) January 2, 2024

Evil

Spoiler TV has more images from the fourth season of Evil.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

Echo

Finally, the latest trailer for Echo includes footage from Netflix’s Daredevil series.

Marvel Studios’ Echo | Hurt | Disney+ & Hulu Marvel Studios’ Echo | Hurt | Disney+ & Hulu

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.