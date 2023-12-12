MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Madame Web, the Future of Saw, and More

Mark Wahlberg teases Uncharted 2’s future. Hear Robert Pattinson get his bird on in a new clip from The Boy and the Heron’s dub. Vincent D’Onofrio talks Daredevil: Born Again’s tone. Plus, another new look at Doctor Who’s Christmas special. Spoilers now!

Saw XI

The next Saw has been confirmed for a September 27, 2024 release date.

Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has confirmed Nicholas Hoult is indeed playing Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, promising his performance “will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget.”

Yes, finally I can answer, @NicholasHoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn’t be happier. We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget. ‘But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?’ Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain. Anyway, here’s to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU.

Uncharted 2

During a recent interview with The Direct, Mark Wahlberg confirmed a script for a second Uncharted movie is in the works and calls for him to regrow his end-of-movie mustache.

I’ve heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody’s written a script, and they’re still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache. I spent quite a bit of time growing it because, at one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don’t know. I just don’t have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like there’s a big piece of tape over my mouth, and I feel ridiculous. I admire actors who can wear wigs and prosthetics and makeup and all that stuff. I’ve successfully worn one prosthetic, but that was long ago. When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film. So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I’d be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now.

Madame Web

Sony and Marvel have released a new, suitably web-laden poster for their Madame Web movie.

The mind has infinite potential. Dakota Johnson is #MadameWeb – coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. 🕸 pic.twitter.com/b7WHdQJ2mc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 12, 2023

Dune: Part Two

According to a new post by Japan’s Film Classification and Rating Organization, Dune: Part Two runs 166 minutes long.

Dune: Part II will be the longest film by its director Dennis Villeneuve with a runtime of 166 minutes, according to Japanese film regulator “The Film Classification and Rating Organization”.#DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/2ugmpgO8eY — Gavin (@gavinincinema) December 11, 2023

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Photo: Warner Bros.

The Boy and the Heron

GKIDS Films has released a brief teaser for the English dub of The Boy and the Heron showcasing Robert Pattinson’s performance as the Gray Heron.

Robert Pattinson put EVERYTHING into his role as the Gray Heron. 🪽



Experience THE BOY AND THE HERON now in theatres with its star-studded English cast!

🔥 Get tickets now: https://t.co/uErCl3aSTy pic.twitter.com/VTbnbjATwd — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) December 10, 2023

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady

D’Artagnan joins forces with Milady to rescue Constance in the latest teaser for The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady.

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady: Exclusive Trailer (2024) Eva Green, Vincent Cassel The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady: Exclusive Trailer (2024) Eva Green, Vincent Cassel

Daredevil: Born Again

During his recent appearance on BroBible’s Post Credit Podcast (via Coming Soon), Vincent D’Onofrio stated he believes Daredevil: Born Again will be released under Echo’s “Marvel Spotlight Banner” at Disney+, a new sub-label reserved for more grounded, character-focused stories unconcerned with the MCU’s wider mythology.

For sure. That’s my opinion, I imagine it would be. Nobody has said, ‘Hey, did you know this? This is happening’ — nobody said that. But it is of the same tone and feel [as Echo]. The attention that the big bosses are giving to it is extraordinary and Charlie [Cox] and I are just amazed at how much they care about this series. I can’t imagine it being treated any less.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

A new Percy Jackson and the Olympians featurette includes our first look at the Three Fates.

Doctor Who

Disney+ has released a new teaser for this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road | Teaser | Disney+ Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road | Teaser | Disney+

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Master Shake attends a friendship seminar with Carl in the trailer for next week’s episode of Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

[adult swim] – Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 Episode 5 Promo [adult swim] – Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 Episode 5 Promo

Godspeed

Finally, a young woman navigating the post-apocalypse with her karaoke robot must survive a deadly storm in the trailer for Godspeed, a new animated series premiering December 15 on Youtube.

GODSPEED Official Trailer GODSPEED Official Trailer

