Lego’s Super Mario and Mario Kart Sets Will Have You Dashing to Stores

If you’ve been thinking to yourself, “I need some new Legos to put on my shelf,” the company’s got you covered. Along with its newly revealed set for Batman: The Animated Series, a new array of sets for its Super Mario line are in the works.

As part of its Mar10 Day celebration (seen below), Nintendo announced it was partnering with Lego again for three new sets. The Bowser Express Train set, inspired by the character’s locomotive in the games, comes with two carriages and a car in the back, plus a pair of train stations individually representing Bowser’s Castle and the Mushroom Kingdom. Like in the games, Lego Mario gets onboard the train by being blasted out of a cannon and onto a handcart.

Celebrating MARIO DAY with LEGO Super Mario Celebrating MARIO DAY with LEGO Super Mario

King Boo’s Haunted Mansion sees Lego Luigi fight enemies in the estate and unlock a treasure chest (or sit down on a chouch that floats). Last but not least, the Battle with Roy set has Lego Peach defend her castle from the Koopaling and his Chain Chomp Chariot with Lego Mario and Lego Toad at her side.

At the very end of the video, Lego revealed it was working on Mario Kart sets aiming to drop sometime in 2025. There’s no real glimpse of what it looks like, sadly, but it’s nice to hear that one of the character’s biggest spinoff franchises is getting some bricky love in the near future. Next year is also supposed to see the release of the next Nintendo console—Mario Kart games tend to release early into a system’s lifecycle, so it’s easy to imagine the next mainline entry will come sometime not long after that new console drops.

No word yet on the release date (or price point) of the three non-Mario Kart Lego sets.

