Meet All the New Emotions in Inside Out 2’s Adorably Agonizing Latest Trailer

Inside Out protagonist Riley is turning 13—and the emotions we got to know in Pixar’s 2015 coming-of-age hit get fresh company in the sequel. In the latest trailer ahead of Inside Out 2’s June 14 release, we meet Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment… all crucial components of the middle-school experience.

The original emotions include Joy (voice of Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale, replacing the original film’s Bill Hader), and Disgust (Liza Lapira, replacing Mindy Kaling).

Here’s the details on all the newbies, courtesy of Pixar: Maya Hawke as Anxiety, “a bundle of frazzled energy [who] enthusiastically ensures Riley’s prepared for every possible negative outcome;” Ayo Edebiri as Envy, who’s “perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she’s not afraid to pine over it;” Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, who “adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley’s personality, when she feels like it;” and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, who “likes to lay low, which isn’t easy for this burly guy with a bright blush-pink complexion.”

See them in action—and witness the sar-chasm—in this adorable new trailer.

We’re cringing and crying… but mostly laughing at what looks like a smart, sharp take on the wild and uncomfortable world of teenage feelings. The rest of the Inside Out 2 cast includes Kensington Tallman as Riley; Lilimar as cool hockey player Valentina “Val” Ortiz; Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley’s parents; Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu as Riley’s best friends; and Yvette Nicole Brown as hockey camp head Coach Roberts. There’s also Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea.

Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14. Here’s the new poster:

