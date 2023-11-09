Inside Out 2 Prepares for the Wild World of Teenage Emotions

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser for their follow up to Inside Out, and the world of emotions is about to get much bigger—and panic-induced.

Inside Out 2 is set as Riley turns 13—and inside her emotional HQ Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale, replacing Bill Hader from the first movie), and Disgust (Liza Lapira, likewise replacing Mindy Kaling) suddenly find their own lives turned upside down as HQ is overhauled before their eyes… to make room for some new emotions.

Inside Out 2 | Teaser Trailer Inside Out 2 | Teaser Trailer

Starting off with Anxiety (Maya Hawke), another three more emotions will be joining her alongside the original crew. Although not present in the teaser, the new poster offers us a sneak peek at the new emotions—and the teaser itself might give us their names in its concluding emotional adjectives: Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy.

Image: Pixar

Inside Out 2 will hit theaters June 2024.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.