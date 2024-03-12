MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From X-Men ’97, Furiosa, and More

Samara Weaving wants in on a new Nightmare on Elm Street. Get a new look at Dev Patel’s ferocious action movie Monkey Man. The Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel has a gross new clip. Plus, another creepy new look at The First Omen. Spoilers, away!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Empire Magazine reports actor Lachy Hulme—who additionally plays a gang member named “Rizzdale Pell”—has taken over the role of Immortan Joe from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne in Furiosa.

[George Miller] said, ‘I’ll probably just get a body double. I said, ‘Well, somebody needs to step up for Hugh. Someone needs to honour this great man. I can do it. I can do the voice. And it’s all in the eyes. He said, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I said, ‘What took you so long? You’ve finally figured out that this movie ain’t gonna make dollar one until you’ve got double Lachy Hulme in it!’

Meanwhile On Earth

Coming Soon also has word Metrograph Pictures has acquired the distribution rights to Meanwhile On Earth, a live-action sci-fi film from animation director, Jérémy Clapin. The story follows “Elsa (Megan Northam, in her debut feature starring role), who, along with her family, is struggling following the disappearance of her brother Franck, an astronaut who vanished during his first mission. While stargazing one night, Elsa is shocked to receive contact from Franck, but her joy is short-lived when she learns of the dark and troubling forces behind Franck’s reappearance, forcing her to confront the lengths she will go for the brother she once feared was gone forever.”

Eight Billion Genies

According to a new report from The InSneider (via Comic Book), Seth Rogen and Point Grey Pictures are attached to produce a film adaptation of Charles Soule and Ryan Browne’s comic book series, Eight Billion Genies. Adapted for the screen by Into the Spider-Verse co-director Rodney Rothman, the story concerns a cosmic event in which “every person on the face of the planet gets one wish. Though there are some caveats to what wishes they may cast, the story soon takes a post-apocalyptic turn as battling factions aim to scoop up everybody else’s wishes.”

EXCLUSIVE: @SethRogen and @PointGrey to produce EIGHT BILLION GENIES movie for Amazon MGM Studios. SPIDER-VERSE Oscar winner @RodneyRothman to adapt the popular comic book…https://t.co/lZ15XuGo3a — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 12, 2024

Smile 2

Lukas Gage revealed filming has officially wrapped on Smile 2 during a recent interview with Screen Rant.

I just wrapped. We finished in upstate New York. It’s gonna be really good. I’m really excited for everyone to see that one. Doing a lot of sequels, it feels like, this year. The year of the sequel. I hope you like it. Parker Finn, the director of that, it was crazy how much he knows this genre of movies and how he was able to recreate it and make it fresh. It was such a cool formula to follow. How did nobody think to do that creepy smile face? My smile face is so good.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

In conversation with Collider at South by Southwest, Samara Weaving revealed she’d like to do battle with Freddy Krueger in a new Nightmare on Elm Street project.

I can do it. Unless Billie Eilish gets it now.

The First Omen

A new TV spot for The First Omen promises it to be “the most terrifying movie of the year.”

The First Omen | In Theaters April 5 The First Omen | In Theaters April 5

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2

Exhibiting some competition right out of the gate, however, is this gory new clip of Tigger eating a woman’s eyeballs in Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Exclusive Red Band Clip (2024) Lewis Santer, Tade Adebajo Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Exclusive Red Band Clip (2024) Lewis Santer, Tade Adebajo

Monkey Man

Elsewhere, the latest clip from Monkey Man sees Dev Patel remove his ape mask before clashing with goons inside a stainless steel industrial kitchen.

Monkey Man | Kitchen Fight Monkey Man | Kitchen Fight

True Detective

In conversation with Variety, Jodie Foster confirmed she has no plans reprise her role as Chief Liz Danvers in the fifth season of True Detective.

One and done. No.

The Punisher

Apropos of (seemingly) nothing, Jon Bernthal recently posted the cover of“One Batch, Two Batch”—the fictional children’s book revealed to be Lisa Castle’s favorite on the Netflix Punisher series—to Instagram.

X-Men ‘97

Finally, Marvel has released a “vintage” promo for X-Men ‘97, a continuation of the 1990’s animated series streaming this March 20 on Disney+.

It’ll just be like old times! 🤩



Don’t miss Marvel Animation’s all-new #XMen97, streaming March 20 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lz1A5fyxsW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 9, 2024

