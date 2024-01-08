MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Godzilla x Kong, and More

Emma Stone offers a vague Cruella 2 update. Get a look at Ghosts’ return. Echo prepares for a showdown with the Kingpin. Plus, what’s coming on For All Mankind, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more. Spoilers get!

Cruella 2

During a recent interview with Variety, Emma Stone stated the sequel to Cruella is currently “a work in progress.”

Hopefully sooner, rather than later. There’s a work in progress kind of thing going on. Yeah, yeah. We’ll see… She’s a blast, so we’ll see.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

In conversation with Total Film (via/Film), Adam Wingard stated he wanted Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire to “resemble the experience of what it was like to walk down a toy aisle in the 1980s when you had ThunderCats, G.I. Joe and Transformers” lining the shelves.

Whenever I was talking to the visual artists, what I told them was, ‘I want the color palette of this film to resemble the experience of what it was like to walk down a toy aisle in the 1980s when you had ThunderCats, G.I. Joe, and Transformers.’ There was just this orgasmic feeling. So many colors and textures. That’s what I wanted to bring to this movie. This new, heightened reality. I wanted to find out: can you take that over-the-top toy-aisle experience, but then find a way to ground that into a reality?

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Coming Soon also has a couple new photos of Christopher Robin and Tigger as they appear in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

Photo: Jagged Edge Productions

Untitled NEON Horror Project

NEON has released a spooky teaser trailer for an unspecified horror project that simply zooms in on a family photo, slowly, as a man chants, “that’s not my daughter!”

Alien

Deadline reports Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral) has joined the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien TV series in a currently undisclosed role.

American Born Chinese

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV reports Disney+ has canceled American Born Chinese after one season, although 20th Century Television will attempt to shop the series elsewhere for a potential return.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The team “struggles to find a way out of Axis Mundi” in the synopsis for “Beyond Logic,” the first season finale of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The team struggles to find a way out of Axis Mundi. Kentaro and Tim make an unexpected alliance.

For All Mankind

Spoiler TV additionally has a brief synopsis for “Perestroika,” the fourth season finale of For All Mankind.

Season finale. Tensions on Earth and Mars come to a head.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Our heroes journey to the Underworld in the synopsis for “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of”—the seventh episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Ghosts

Spoiler TV also has three new images from “The Owl,” the third season premiere of Ghosts.

Sam, Jay and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay’s restaurant.

Photo: CBS

Photo: CBS

Photo: CBS

Echo

A new Echo promo teases a showdown between Maya and Fisk.

La Brea

The cast and crew of La Brea discuss filming the final season in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Restorage

Finally, an enchanted storage unit has the ability to fix broken objects in the trailer for Restorage, a sci-fi “pitch pilot” set to premiere at this month’s Slamdance Film Festival.

