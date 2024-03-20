MORNING SPOILERS: New Godzilla x Kong Images Have Dropped

Superman & Lois has finally found its Jimmy Olsen. Gen V has a season 2 filming update. Plus, what’s coming on Ninja Kamui and Them’s second season. To me, my spoilers!

Mercy

Variety also reports Annabelle Wallis will star alongside Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in Mercy, the upcoming sci-fi/thriller from Timur Bekmambetov following a detective (Pratt) who, in the near-future, “ is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.” Details on Wallis’ character are currently under wraps.

Lilo & Stitch

During a recent interview with Games Radar, Billy Magnussen stated the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake is “about connection” and incomparable to the original animated film.

I don’t think you can compare pieces of art to each other. I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them. Again, it’s a story about connection, and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project.

Violent Night 2

In conversation with Collider, Violent Night producer Kelly McCormick promised a sequel is still in development.

We are planning on returns to [the Violent Night and Nobody] universes. Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody’s busy schedules. But the development’s going super well and everybody’s really, really excited about moving those worlds forward.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Click though to see the rest.

Photo: Legendary

Photo: Legendary

Photo: Legendary

Photo: Legendary

Photo: Legendary

All You Need Is Death

A “mysterious organization” who believes “living, modern alchemy is contained in old, forgotten songs” meets with a woman who sings ancient Irish folk music in the trailer for All You Need Is Death.

ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH Feature Trailer (2024) ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH Feature Trailer (2024)

Superman & Lois

TV Line reports Douglas Smith (Big Love) has joined the final season of Superman & Lois as Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen. According to a press release, this version is “an extroverted 20-something known for being the ‘life of the party’ around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he’s been unable to get him out of his ‘awkward’ shell. Unaware of Clark’s super-secret, Jimmy’s still determined to become his pal.”

Gen V

Incoming Gen V writer Thomas Schnauz revealed production on season two is scheduled to begin in “2 or 3 weeks” in a recent interview with Arc Studio (via Coming Soon).

I’m working on a show called Gen V which is aired on Amazon. Season one… I did not work on season one. I’m currently helping them with season two with breaking story, and they start shooting not too long up in Canada. They’re gonna start production in probably 2 or 3 weeks.

Them

Spoiler TV also has photos from the second season of Them. More at the link.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Ninja Kamui

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for this week’s episode of Ninja Kamui.

Toonami – Ninja Kamui Episode 7 Promo Toonami – Ninja Kamui Episode 7 Promo

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.