MORNING SPOILERS: We’re Getting a NeverEnding Story Reboot

Friday the 13th-inspired story In A Violent Nature gets its trailer. It looks like something Deadman-related will be coming to DC Studios—and we get a look at Harold and The Purple Crayon. It’s spoilerin’ time!

The Sims

According to a new report from The InSneider newsletter, Kate Herron (Loki) is attached to direct a film adaptation of The Sims produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr of LuckyChap, and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment and Electronic Arts.

Monkey Man

Universal has shared a new trailer for Dev Patel’s upcoming revenge extravaganza:

Monkey Man | Official Trailer 2 Monkey Man | Official Trailer 2

Untitled David Robert Mitchell Movie

Variety reports Maisy Stella (My Old Ass) will star alongside Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in an undisclosed “thriller” at Warner Bros. and Bad Robot from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell.

The NeverEnding Story

Deadline also has word a planned multi-film reboot of The NeverEnding Story is now in development at See-Saw Films and Michael Ende Productions.

Deadman

A mysterious Instagram post from James Gunn appears to suggest a Deadman project is also now in development at DC Studios.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has teamed with the supernatural manga series Dandadan for a cross-promotional poster.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

King Kong’s vaunted “Beast Glove” still has a difficult time holding back Godzilla in two new clips from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

🚨🚨 NEW clip of Kong putting on his new BEAST Glove ✊🏻✊🏻 #GodzillaXKongTheNewEmpire pic.twitter.com/OxRd0lYzYk — Mr. Goji (@mr_goji1954) March 20, 2024

Kong trying to communicate with Godzilla in ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’ pic.twitter.com/MuHcuXYJSW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 20, 2024

Harold and the Purple Crayon

An adult Harold is forced to work retail after entering “the real world” in the trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Jemaine Clement, and Alfred Molina.

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON – Official Trailer (HD) HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON – Official Trailer (HD)

In a Violent Nature

IFC Films has also released a full trailer for In a Violent Nature, a riff on Friday the 13th told entirely from the masked killer’s perspective.

In a Violent Nature – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films In a Violent Nature – Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films

Goosebumps

Variety reports David Schwimmer has joined the cast of Goosebumps’ second season as Anthony, “a former botany professor whose life takes a hectic turn as he juggles the responsibilities of caring for an aging parent with having his teenage twins full-time for the summer.”

Ghosts

According to Matt Forde of BBC Studios Global Entertainment, “there are two or three other [international] versions” of Ghosts currently “in the works.”

Dead Boy Detectives

TV Line has three new images from Dead Boy Detectives, now scheduled to premiere this April 25 on Netflix.

Parasyte: The Grey

Netflix has also released a full trailer for Parasyte: The Grey, premiering this April 5.

Parasyte: The Grey | Official Trailer | Netflix Parasyte: The Grey | Official Trailer | Netflix

American Horror Story: Delicate

Finally, Emma Roberts gives birth to a monster in a new trailer for the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two | Official Trailer – Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian | FX American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two | Official Trailer – Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian | FX

