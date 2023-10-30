MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Doctor Who, Deadpool 3, and More

Get a festive new look at Terrifier 3. Godzilla celebrated 50 years of Jet Jaguar with a new live-action short film. Plus, get a look at the final, final episode of Attack on Titan’s very final season, finally. To me, my spoilers!

Conception

Deadline reports Kiera Knightley is attached to star in Conception, a “dystopian sci-fi thriller in which the British government has taken control over parenting.” Written and directed by Camille Griffin (Silent Night), the story is said to follow Rita (Knightley), “a loyal civil servant and believer in the unforgiving system she upholds, until unexpected events endanger her own parental status, rendering her victim to the same laws she so readily inflicted on others.”

Hocus Pocus 3

Director Jen D’Angelo provided Entertainment Weekly with an update on Hocus Pocus 3.

We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it. We’ve been working on some ideas, and it’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch. I’m hoping that we are able to explore every aspect of these stories and take these characters on a bunch of fun adventures. 3 is still very much in the early stages, we don’t really know what it is, but we’re exploring all options.

Deadpool 3

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Shawn Levy confirmed Deadpool 3 will be “very much” a “part of the MCU.”

I’m so wary of giving anything away because I’ve learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I’ll just say this: It’s very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge.

Imaginary

Blumhouse’s Imaginary—in which a woman’s imaginary friend from childhood returns for revenge—is now scheduled for a March 8, 2024 release date.

Curse of the Totem

Variety has our first look at Curse of the Totem, a Malaysian horror movie said to draw inspiration from “13th-century Borneo sacrifice rituals.” Starring Bront Palarae, the story concerns Dr. Sani, a man searching for his missing wife, who “disappeared on a genealogy expedition to study the ancient mythical legend of Jerunei ‘Burial Poles of the indigenous Melanau tribe in Borneo. Combing through the Borneo jungle for answers, each member of Dr. Sani’s team experiences inexplicable hallucinations, malicious disturbances and eventually are haunted by unexplained spirits of the dead. Things take a turn for the worse when one of them is completely possessed by evil forces.”

Terrifier 3

Elsewhere, Screambox has a grisly new poster for Terrifer 3.

Godzilla Fest 4 Operation Jet Jaguar

Godzilla Fest has released a trailer for the upcoming short film celebrating Jet Jaguar’s 50th anniversary.

Doctor Who

David Tennant gets hands-on in a new photo from Comic Book.

Attack on Titan

Finally, a new trailer confirms the very last episode of Attack on Titan (for real, this time) premieres this November 4 in Japan.

