Star Wars and the Empire Took Over the Empire State Building

Typical Empire. It hears its name on a building or a state and it just swoops in there and takes it over. That happened on Thursday when Star Wars descended on the Empire State of New York and fully took over the Empire State Building in Manhattan, presenting an epic light show on the outside, and some dark siders on the inside.

The takeover was in celebration of Lucasfilm’s “March to May the 4th” event,which we covered at this link. Basically, just another slew of wallet-crushing Star Wars awesomeness with new merch coming to stores, Disney Parks and more. Again, visit this link for more.

To see how Star Wars invaded New York though, and specifically the Empire State Building, check out the rest of our slideshow, which has all the stills of the amazing display.

A battle of good and evil

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

A furry hero

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

That’s no moon

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

The man in black

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

A Sith apprentice

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Ships in the night

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Daddy’s home

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

A walk in the snow

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Dual of the Fates

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Launch the fighters

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Hayden Christensen flips the switch

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

The view from above

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

“The women and children”

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Two Imperial leaders

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Vader and Vader

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Pop goes the Funko

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Lobby Vader

Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

And now, finally, the full video: