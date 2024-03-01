Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Save on UGREEN cables, ports and adapters

Image: UGREEN

With different devices in need of different charging and power cables, it’s ideal to have a range of cables and adapters on hand at all times. From USB C to USB A, Lightning, HDMI, ethernet, DisplayPort and more, being able to connect multiple devices is also important. You can currently get all these cables and more on sale on Amazon Australia.

Here are our top picks:

Shop the UGREEN cable sale here.

Get up to 48% off JBL speakers, headphones and earbuds

Image: JBL

JBL is running a sale on Amazon Australia so you can save on a range of smart speakers, headphones and earbuds. These deals are perfect for making sure you have a waterproof speaker at the beach while the weather is still hot.

Here are some of the best deals:

Shop the JBL sale here.

Get up to 35% off HP laptops

Image: HP

If you’re in the market for a high-end laptop for work or gaming, you’re likely to pay upwards of $3,000 (sometimes even over $5,000), so it’s important to take advantage of any sales that come around so you can get the best price. HP is currently running a sale on its eBay store that includes a range of laptops fitted with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Here are some of the best deals:

Shop all the HP deals here.

Save on select Nintendo Switch games

Image: Nintendo

The previous Nintendo sale we included in our deals list ended about a month ago, meaning if you bought a new game then, you might have finished it by now. Luckily for us, there’s another sale on, so keep those Joy-Cons charged.

Here are our top picks:

Shop the full Nintendo Switch sale here.

Save on a range of gaming and office mice

Image: Logitech

A good mouse can be an absolute game-changer. Especially if you’re someone who plays a lot of twitch shooters. If you’ve been looking to grab a mouse for your gaming setup, or you just want something that’s a bit more ergonomic than your laptop trackpad, there are a few mice currently on sale. These range across both gaming and casual use, from big-name brands like ASUS, Corsair and Logitech.

Here are the mice that are currently on sale:

Save on LG and Samsung computer monitors

Image: LG

Whether it’s for work, gaming, or watching your favourite TV series, a new computer monitor makes a big difference. Especially if you haven’t upgraded yours for some time. You can currently get up to 48 per cent off a range of LG and Samsung monitors, including a variety of curved ones.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Shop the LG monitors on sale here, or check out the Samsung monitors on sale here.

Get up to 57% off RENPHO massage devices

Image: RENPHO

One of the best gifts you can give your partner is a relaxing massage. Do yourself a favour and take out the hard work by getting a massage device instead. You can currently get up to 57 per cent off select RENPHO massage devices, including deep-tissue massage guns, eye massage masks, a neck massager, or even a pair of wrap-around leg compression massagers.

Here are some of our picks from the sale:

Save on PlayStation 5 games

Image: Naughty Dog/Bandai Namco

If you’ve played through your current backlog of PlayStation 5 games, or, more realistically, are looking to add to your backlog, Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on a range of titles. These include big titles like Spider-Man 2, Tekken 8 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, along with preorders for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Here are some of the games on sale:

Shop the PlayStation store here.

Get up to 50% off Yamaha home theatre, speakers, earbuds and more

Image: Yamaha

Full home theatre sound systems are essential for an at-home cinema experience, but they are expensive. If you’re looking for a great speaker package for cheap, Amazon Australia is currently running some fantastic discounts on Yamaha’s range of speakers, including subwoofers and home theatre bundles. The sale also includes headphones and earbuds.

Here’s what you can get:

Shop the Yamaha store here.

Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film

Image: Instax Fujifilm

In a world of digital media, being able to get physical copies of the photos you take is more valuable than ever. While products like Fujifilm’s Instax cameras make it possible to print photos as soon as you take them, both the cameras and film can be expensive. Luckily for any budding photographers out there, there’s currently a sale on Instax cameras, printers and film.

Here are our picks from the sale:

Shop everything Instax Fujifilm here.

Save on a range of De’Longhi kitchen appliances and fans

Image: De’Longhi

Even after the holiday sales, De’Longhi is still running discounts across its range of kitchen appliances. You can save on a variety of coffee machines, deep fryers and slow cookers, as well as toasters and kettles.

Here are our picks from the De’Longhi sale:

Shop all the De’Longhi deals here.

Get up to $800 off Dreame robot vacuums and mops

Image: Dreame

Gift yourself a robot vacuum for the new year and you’ll spend more time focusing on you and less time cleaning. Dreame robot vacuums come with a mopping function and extra large dustbins so you won’t need to worry about emptying it after every clean.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Shop Dreame’s full range of robot vacuums here.

Lead image credit: UGREEN