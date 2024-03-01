Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Table of contents
- Save on UGREEN cables, ports and adapters
- Get up to 48% off JBL speakers, headphones and earbuds
- Get up to 35% off HP laptops
- Save on select Nintendo Switch games
- Save on a range of gaming and office mice
- Save on LG and Samsung computer monitors
- Get up to 57% off RENPHO massage devices
- Save on PlayStation 5 games
- Get up to 50% off Yamaha home theatre, speakers, earbuds and more
- Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film
- Save on a range of De’Longhi kitchen appliances and fans
- Get up to $800 off Dreame robot vacuums and mops
Save on UGREEN cables, ports and adapters
With different devices in need of different charging and power cables, it’s ideal to have a range of cables and adapters on hand at all times. From USB C to USB A, Lightning, HDMI, ethernet, DisplayPort and more, being able to connect multiple devices is also important. You can currently get all these cables and more on sale on Amazon Australia.
Here are our top picks:
- UGREEN HDMI Extension Cable – now $15.29 (down from $17.99)
- UGREEN Lightning to USB A – now $18.69 (down from $22.99)
- UGREEN Micro USB 3.0 Cable USB Type A to Micro B – now $8.49 (down from $9.99)
- UGREEN USB C to DisplayPort – now $23.19 (down from $28.99)
- UGREEN USB C to Lightning Cable – now $21.24 (down from $24.99)
- UGREEN USB C to USB C Cable – now $49.99 (down from $59.99)
- UGREEN Video Capture Card 4K HDMI to USB A/USB C – now $27.99 (down from $39.99)
- UGREEN USB 3.0 to Ethernet Adapter – 5 in 1 Multiport Hub – now $33.99 (down from $39.99)
- UGREEN USB C, USB A 6 Ports Charging Station – now $159.99 (down from $199.99)
Shop the UGREEN cable sale here.
Get up to 48% off JBL speakers, headphones and earbuds
JBL is running a sale on Amazon Australia so you can save on a range of smart speakers, headphones and earbuds. These deals are perfect for making sure you have a waterproof speaker at the beach while the weather is still hot.
Here are some of the best deals:
- JBL Live 660 Wireless Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $143 (down from $249.95)
- JBL Live Free 2 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds – now $161.28 (down from $199)
- JBL Tour Pro 2 in-Ear Headphone – now $279 (down from $329.95)
- JBL Tune 660 Wireless ON Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $78 (down from $149.95)
- JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker – now $271 (down from $399)
Get up to 35% off HP laptops
If you’re in the market for a high-end laptop for work or gaming, you’re likely to pay upwards of $3,000 (sometimes even over $5,000), so it’s important to take advantage of any sales that come around so you can get the best price. HP is currently running a sale on its eBay store that includes a range of laptops fitted with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.
Here are some of the best deals:
- HP ENVY x360 (15” FHD, i5-1235U, U15, 16GB, 512GB) now $1,369 (down from $2,099)
- HP ENVY x360 (15” FHD, i7-1255U, 16GB, 512GB, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2) – now $1,862.31 (down from $2,699)
- HP Omen (17″, i9-13900HX, 32GB, 2TB, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 16GB) – now $4,499 (down from $6,749)
- HP Omen 16 Transcend (16″, 240Hz, i9-13900HX, 32GB, 2TB, Nvidia GeForce RTX4070) – now $3,599 (down from $5,499)
- HP Pavilion Plus (14″, Ryzen 7-7840U, 16GB LPDDR5X on-board, 512GB PCIe) – now $1,699.15 (down from $1,999)
Save on select Nintendo Switch games
The previous Nintendo sale we included in our deals list ended about a month ago, meaning if you bought a new game then, you might have finished it by now. Luckily for us, there’s another sale on, so keep those Joy-Cons charged.
Here are our top picks:
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $67.99 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $62.98 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Scarlet – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Pokémon Violet – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Splatoon 3 – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $68 (down from $79.95)
Shop the full Nintendo Switch sale here.
Save on a range of gaming and office mice
A good mouse can be an absolute game-changer. Especially if you’re someone who plays a lot of twitch shooters. If you’ve been looking to grab a mouse for your gaming setup, or you just want something that’s a bit more ergonomic than your laptop trackpad, there are a few mice currently on sale. These range across both gaming and casual use, from big-name brands like ASUS, Corsair and Logitech.
Here are the mice that are currently on sale:
- ASUS ROG Keris Gaming Mouse – now $125 (down from $179)
- Corsair Darkstar MMO Mouse – now $209 (down from $249)
- Corsair M65 RGB Pro Mouse – now $88 (down from $119)
- Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB Mouse – now $174.12 from $239)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse – now $95 (down from $139.95)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $73.89 (down from $149)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49.01 (down from $139)
Save on LG and Samsung computer monitors
Whether it’s for work, gaming, or watching your favourite TV series, a new computer monitor makes a big difference. Especially if you haven’t upgraded yours for some time. You can currently get up to 48 per cent off a range of LG and Samsung monitors, including a variety of curved ones.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- LG 27″ UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor – now $1,507.95 (down from $1,799)
- LG 32″ Full HD IPS Monitor – now $249 (down from $399)
- Samsung 24″ LED Curved Monitor – now $201.40 (down from $229)
- Samsung 27″ Viewfinity 5K Monitor – now $1,997 (down from $2,299)
- Samsung 32″ Smart UHD Monitor – now $797 (down from $849)
Shop the LG monitors on sale here, or check out the Samsung monitors on sale here.
Get up to 57% off RENPHO massage devices
One of the best gifts you can give your partner is a relaxing massage. Do yourself a favour and take out the hard work by getting a massage device instead. You can currently get up to 57 per cent off select RENPHO massage devices, including deep-tissue massage guns, eye massage masks, a neck massager, or even a pair of wrap-around leg compression massagers.
Here are some of our picks from the sale:
- RENPHO Deep Tissue Massage Gun – now $139.99 (down from $199.99)
- RENPHO Electric Scalp Head Massager – now $69.99 (down from $79.99)
- RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager – now $99.99 (down from $120.34)
- RENPHO Leg Compression Massager – now $159.99 (down from $259.95)
- RENPHO Massage Gun with Adjustable Arm – now $139.99 (down from $228.88)
- RENPHO Massage Seat – now $269.99 (down from $325.48)
- RENPHO Shiatsu Shoulder Neck Massager – now $85.99 (down from $109.99)
Save on PlayStation 5 games
If you’ve played through your current backlog of PlayStation 5 games, or, more realistically, are looking to add to your backlog, Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on a range of titles. These include big titles like Spider-Man 2, Tekken 8 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, along with preorders for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.
Here are some of the games on sale:
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Preorder) – now $99 (down from $129.95)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (Preorder) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink Day One Edition – now $79 (down from $89.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Rise of the Ronin – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $88.95 (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8: Day 1 Edition – now $99 (down from $119.95)
Shop the PlayStation store here.
Get up to 50% off Yamaha home theatre, speakers, earbuds and more
Full home theatre sound systems are essential for an at-home cinema experience, but they are expensive. If you’re looking for a great speaker package for cheap, Amazon Australia is currently running some fantastic discounts on Yamaha’s range of speakers, including subwoofers and home theatre bundles. The sale also includes headphones and earbuds.
Here’s what you can get:
- Yamaha NS-SW050 Subwoofer Speaker – now $349 (down from $499)
- Yamaha NS-SW300 Subwoofer Speaker – now $699 (down from $999)
- Yamaha NS555 Series 5.1 Channel Speaker Bundle – now $2,799 (down from $4,326)
- Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones – now $149 (down from $299)
- YAMAHA YH-L700A Headphones – now $349 (down from $599)
- Yamaha YHT-6A 7.2ch Home Theatre Package – now $3,499 (down from $6,274)
Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film
In a world of digital media, being able to get physical copies of the photos you take is more valuable than ever. While products like Fujifilm’s Instax cameras make it possible to print photos as soon as you take them, both the cameras and film can be expensive. Luckily for any budding photographers out there, there’s currently a sale on Instax cameras, printers and film.
Here are our picks from the sale:
- Instax Fujifilm Mini12 Instant Camera – now $98 (down from $119)
- Instax Fujifilm Mini Film – now $50 (down from $69.95)
- Instax FujiFilm Mini Link 2 Instant Printer – now $155.72 (down from $179)
- Instax Fujifilm Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera and Printer – now $215 (down from $239)
- Instax Square Link Smartphone Printer – now $159.08 (down from $219.95)
Shop everything Instax Fujifilm here.
Save on a range of De’Longhi kitchen appliances and fans
Even after the holiday sales, De’Longhi is still running discounts across its range of kitchen appliances. You can save on a variety of coffee machines, deep fryers and slow cookers, as well as toasters and kettles.
Here are our picks from the De’Longhi sale:
- De’Longhi 360° Pedestal Cooling Fan – now $168 (down from $209)
- De’Longhi Dinamica – now $899 (down from $1,699)
- De’Longhi Distinta Moments Toaster – now $184 (down from $229)
- De’Longhi Dual Oscillating Tower Fan – now $229 (down from $249)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next – now $199 (down from $389)
Shop all the De’Longhi deals here.
Get up to $800 off Dreame robot vacuums and mops
Gift yourself a robot vacuum for the new year and you’ll spend more time focusing on you and less time cleaning. Dreame robot vacuums come with a mopping function and extra large dustbins so you won’t need to worry about emptying it after every clean.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- D9 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $499 (down from $699)
- D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $699 (down from $999)
- D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $999 (down from $1,899)
- L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,499 (down from $2,599)
Shop Dreame’s full range of robot vacuums here.
Lead image credit: UGREEN
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.