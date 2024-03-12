Sorry Vodafone Customers, Your Mobile Plan Prices Just Got More Expensive

Bad news for those who are trying to save money, if you’re with Vodafone Australia and on a postpaid mobile plan, you are more than likely getting a price increase.

Those Vodafone Australia customers who are on existing postpaid mobile plans, will be getting a $4 bump in their plans from mid-April.

Customers received correspondence from the telco over the past few days letting them know of the pay bump.

Image: Athina Mallis/Gizmodo Australia

Gizmodo Australia reached out to TPG Telecom, Vodafone Australia’s parent company about the price increase with a company spokesperson confirming the pay increase, saying it’s due to rising costs.

“These changes have been made in response to the continuing high costs of doing business and to support ongoing investments in our networks, technology, and security,” a Vodafone Australia spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia.

While customers will be getting a price increase, they will be getting additional data added to their plan. Data will vary depending on the customer’s plan. I now get an extra 30GB a month, whereas some of my colleagues are getting an additional 10BG a month.

“Vodafone remains committed to offering great value to our customers. As part of these changes, we are increasing the monthly data allowance for most of the impacted postpaid plans so customers can continue browsing, streaming and enjoying all the activities they love on their mobile devices,” the spokesperson said.

Those customers who are on small, medium or large plans introduced in January this year and Apple plans will not be affected by this price increase, Gizmodo Australia understands.

In the correspondence to customers, Vodafone Australia noted any existing inclusions, discounts, add-ons and benefits they have will remain in place.

The monthly plan fee and any additional data allowance will change automatically on April 15.

Customers with concerns or questions are asked to contact Vodafone Australia directly.

Image: iStock