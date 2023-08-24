Quick, Nab a Deal on the iPhone 14 Range With Vodafone Before the 15 Shows Up

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The next iPhone is probably only a few weeks away, but if you couldn’t care less about what Apple is bringing to show off this September and like the idea of some serious savings on last year’s iPhone 14 instead, Vodafone has you covered.

Vodafone is currently running a slate of mobile phone sales on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These promotions are listed as available until withdrawn, but with the iPhone 15 likely less than a month away, I wouldn’t expect them to stick around for much longer.

If you’re after the standard iPhone 14, you’re looking at $350 in savings on the RRP of the device. Paired with Vodafone’s cheapest $45 Small Plan, you’re looking at $74.13 per month for 36 months. That plan includes access to Vodafone’s 5G network, $5 roaming, standard calls and text plus 40GB of excess-free data each month as standard. If you sign up before September 4 2023, you’ll get double that data for the life of the plan.

Vodafone iPhone 14, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max mobile plans

Check out the widget below for the full list of eligible iPhone 14 plans.

It’s a similar story for the iPhone 14 Plus, with Vodafone throwing in $350 in savings on the RRP of the device.

Paired up with the provider’s cheapest $45 Small Plan, you’re looking at $79.13 per month for 36 months. That includes access to Vodafone’s 5G network, $5 roaming, standard calls and text plus 40GB of excess-free data each month. As with the iPhone 14, sign up before September 4 2023 and you’ll score double that data allowance for the life of the plan.

Check out the widget below for the complete list of eligible iPhone 14 Plus plans.

Vodafone’s promotion is slightly less generous when it comes to the Pro-grade handsets, with the provider knocking $250 off the price of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Paired with the provider’s cheapest $45 Small Plan, Aussies looking to go Pro are looking at $86.63 per month for 36 months. That plan includes access to Vodafone’s 5G network, $5 roaming, standard calls and text plus 40GB of excess-free data each month. That allowance is doubled to 80GB per month if you sign up before September 4, 2023.

Check out the widget below for the complete list of eligible iPhone 14 Pro plans.

Last but not least, there’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max. As with the other Pro-grade Apple smartphones, Vodafone is currently knocking $250 off the RRP for this one.

That discount means that by pairing this device up with the provider’s cheapest $45 Small Plan, you’re looking at $90.80 each month for 36 months. That combination comes with access to Vodafone’s 5G network, $5 roaming, standard calls and text, 40GB of excess-free data each month plus double data if you sign up before September 4 2023.

Check out the widget below for the complete list of eligible iPhone 14 Pro Max plans.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.