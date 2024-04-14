Aang: The Last Airbender Movie Has Found Its Cast, Including Dave Bautista

Paramount introduced the beloved animated franchise’s jump to the big screen at CinemaCon 2024 with Aang: The Last Airbender (the film’s working title). The feature enlists an older crew to voice the characters in a feature that takes place presumably after Avatar: The Last Airbender but before The Legend of Korra, which wrapped up Aang’s story.

Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will voice an as-yet-unnamed bad buy. Eric Nam is set to voice Aang, with Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, and Román Zaragoza as Sokka.

Paramount also confirmed that the film directed by Lauren Montgomery and co-directed by William Mata will be released in October of next year. It will be the first of three films to continue the stories originated from Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Both are on board as producers alongside Latifa Ouaou and Maryann Garger.

It’s exciting to note that the series may fill in on a lot of what happened in between both critically acclaimed television series. And it’s a bold move to come out concurrently with the Avatar: The Last Airbender television series on Netflix. The live-action adaptation—recently renewed for a second and third season with shifting creative leadership after the first season—was greatly impacted by the departure of the animated series’ creative team and their oversight.

Aang: The Last Airbender will be released on October 10, 2025.