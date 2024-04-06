Dan Stevens Looks Sinister AF in New Horror Film Cuckoo

You’ve got to watch this trailer for Neon’s new horror film, Cuckoo. First of all, that’s a great title. Second of all, it’s just very difficult to lock down in any discernible way. Is it a supernatural film? Is it a cult film? Is it an isolation film like The Shining? What the hell is going on here?

All questions that make us say, “Damn, we really want to see Cuckoo.” It’s the sophomore effort of director Tilman Singer, who brings together Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Matrix Revolutions’ Jessica Henwick, and the man of this moment, and every moment, Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), for a film that looks simply, well, cuckoo. Check it out.

Thankfully, the official press release shines a little bit of light on what’s going on here. “Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family,” the official plot description reads. “Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.”

Which makes it seem like it’s almost all of the things we questioned above. There’s some kind of group with a collective obsession. Maybe that obsession is supernatural. And maybe this family going to a remote location where horrors abound, very much like The Shining.

No matter what, we are all in on this one and can’t wait to see it in theaters later this year. Cuckoo opens August 9. Here’s the full poster.