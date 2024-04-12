All 22 Electric Cars Gizmodo Australia Has Reviewed, Ranked

Over the past two years, Gizmodo Australia has had the pleasure of reviewing quite a collection of electric vehicles.

Where might one access all of these reviews, I hear you ask? Well, considering that we have so many now, we wanted to put them all in a place where you can see what we liked, what we didn’t like, and where you can read more.

So, in order of our least favourite to favourite, here are the EVs we’ve reviewed. Most of these cars are brilliant and it’s difficult to really dislike any one of them; this list is more just about our personal enjoyment and preference.

22. The Nissan Leaf (2023)

While Nissan deserves praise for being one of the first companies to get behind electric vehicles, the most up-to-date Nissan Leaf model lags far behind its similarly priced competitors, especially when the interior cabin feels quite dated and the range is bested by EVs far cheaper than it.

Read more: The Nissan Leaf EV Either Needs a Refresh or a Price Drop

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

21. The MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV was the cheapest EV at the time of writing back in 2022, and offered a comfortable driving experience and is ultimately a good secondary car, but it’s let down by its range. In our review, the MG ZS EV pushed my battery comfort zone to the brink, only offering a WLTP range of 320km (and an expected range of 256km at 100 per cent after overnight charging). We also reviewed the previous model.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

20. The Subaru Solterra

Subaru’s first EV, the Solterra, was a long time coming, and although it’s a rebadged Toyota BZ4X, it had all the hallmarks of a Subaru, except with an electric drivetrain. While it’s a perfectly fine car, it’s let down by its range, its uninspiring aesthetic, and ultimately the better value offered by close competitors.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

19. The Kia EV6

The Kia EV6, at the time we reviewed it, was only held back by its operating system, which felt a bit overproduced without many purposes. It’s certainly one of the fastest EVs we’ve ever reviewed, capable of a clean 0-100 in 5.2 seconds. Beyond these things, it’s a beautiful car with an aesthetic almost ripped directly out of Cyberpunk 2077.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

18. The Audi e-tron S

Those shopping purely for environmental reasons will probably want to consider a smaller, lighter car than the Audi e-tron S, because a bigger, heavier car means a larger battery requiring more mined components, more electricity to charge, and more particle pollution from the tyres. But, if you need a larger car for practical reasons, and want to ditch fossil fuels, are a world-class parker (or can use a valet), and have the budget, then the Audi e-tron S SUV is absolutely worth a test drive.

Image: Alice Clarke/Gizmodo Australia

17. The Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV felt more well-rounded than its ground-up electric brother, the EV6. The Kia Niro is a terrific small SUV/large hatchback, with a beautiful modern style and comfortable front seats. Unfortunately, It’s not a particularly spacious car and this is best felt when you sit in the back seat, which feels tiny. It’s priced to directly compete with the Tesla Model 3, however, I’m not sure if it’s any better than that car.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

16. The BMW iX1

The BMW iX1 is an extremely powerful car that’s as fun to drive as it is to look at. It’s difficult to make the argument in favour of buying the iX1 over many of its cheaper competitors, such as the Ioniq 5 or the Tesla Model Y, but for BMW-lovers and people who crave AWD performance, the iX1 absolutely satisfies. It’s also deceptively sized, and is smaller than it appears in photos.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

15. The Audi E-Tron GT

By far the most expensive EV on this list, the Audi E-Tron feels wrong beside many of these other cars due to how inaccessible its price is, however, it is also one of the most gorgeous EVs ever made, and its interior comfort is among the best – although it’s deceptively big.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

14. The Volvo XC40 EV

The Volvo XC40 has everything we enjoyed about the Polestar 4, except more directed towards older drivers who might not want such a large display in the middle of their car. It might not exactly be better value than a Model Y, but it does deliver the familiar feeling that fans of older cars might be after.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

13. The Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is the biggest EV we’ve ever reviewed, and it certainly impresses as a big car, with its well-rounded UI, its exceptional driving quality, and its fairly nice aesthetic. It will impress large families that can afford its steep entry price.

12. The Tesla Model Y Performance

The Tesla Model Y Performance is the upgraded version of the standard Model Y, available as an AWD vehicle instead of RWD. The Model Y Performance showcases the best of the EV maker that changed the world, but it comes at a very high price ($95,300). Were you interested in this car, I would likely direct you to its less powerful sibling, the standard Model Y, or its cheaper older brother, the Tesla Model 3. If you had the cash to splash, I don’t think the Tesla Model Y would disappoint you.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

11. The Tesla Model Y RWD

This was the big one when we first reviewed it: the most anticipated EV of 2022, the Tesla Model Y was pushed back from its initial Australian launch in 2021. In June 2022, we finally gave the car a drive and found it to be… honestly, a little disappointing. I wasn’t a big fan of Tesla’s minimalism (I love tactile buttons, which Teslas don’t have many of), I thought the rear vision was particularly worrying, and it’s a shame that the car didn’t have any regenerative braking adjustments. That being said, it is an incredibly spacious SUV and has easily the best backseat I’ve ever sat in. The app functionality is really terrific too, and the interior is absolutely beautiful.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

10. The Cupra Born

Lacking some features that some drivers may consider essential (such as on-board maps and electric seats), the Cupra Born is simply a fun hot hatch. It sits low to the road with a competitive range expectation at the $60,000 price point. As someone who doesn’t really like big cars, the Cupra Born satisfied me as a pleasantly handling powerful hatchback. It’s certainly worth considering against the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3.

Read more: The Cupra Born Is a Terrific Hot Hatch That Just Happens to Be Electric

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

9. The MG4 XPower

The MG4 XPower is a victory lap for MG, with two powerful motors turning a reasonable and accessible electric hatchback into an acceleration-heavy street sleeper. It’s a brilliant car for rev-heads, but its battery range could be better.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

8. The Tesla Model 3 2024

Tesla’s refresh of the brilliant Model 3 improves on the aesthetics and driver comfort with some great new suspension, but its weird new gear shift system (in the display) and its stalkless indicator system left us unimpressed.

Read more: The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Confuses Innovation for Flashiness

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

7. The Hyundai Ioniq 6

At the $74,000 price point, the Ioniq 6 is perfectly positioned to take on upgraded versions of the Tesla Model 3 (or, at least, it was until the refresh), and it does so with a beautiful exterior, a comfortable interior, and a brilliant feeling on the road. I prefer the cyberpunk aesthetic of the Ioniq 5, but the Ioniq 6 is extremely close behind, especially for its range.

Read more: The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Perfectly Sideswipes the Long Range Tesla Model 3

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

6. The Polestar 2 2024

With the 2024 refresh of the Polestar 2, the company has produced an exceptionally impressive car that brings back much of what we liked about the original, however, a lack of Android Auto and some stylistic changes that we weren’t thrilled about knocked it down some places.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

5. The Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has tonnes of personality and a great user interface, with tremendous range on the mid-level trim and great performance across all three variants. It might not impress a muscle car die-hard, but it’s certainly one of the nicest EVs you can buy in Australia, and is a welcome first attempt from Ford.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

4. The Hyundai Ioniq 5

If you’re shopping at the $70-80,000 price point, I recommend the Ioniq 5 over many of its competitors. Talking aesthetics, the Ioniq 5 is the electric vehicle I’m most impressed with at this price point, although I would have loved the seats to be offered in a fabric that isn’t leather. It’s a sci-fi-looking thing with heaps of space. We gave the Hyundai Ioniq 5 an honourable mention when considering our favourite EVs of 2023.

Read more: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Gorgeous Inside and Out

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

3. The BYD Atto 3 Extended Range

The BYD Atto 3 is probably the best EV in Australia from a budget-to-feature outlook. Starting at $47,381, this EV has a WLTP range of 420km. It’s quite a comfortable thing to drive to and is not let down by much. The standard wheels the car comes with aren’t terrific, but the internal aesthetic is brilliant. We gave the Atto 3 an honourable mention when considering our favourite EVs of 2022.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

2. The Polestar 2 (2022)

By word of mouth, the Polestar 2 was chalked up to be the “Tesla Model 3 killer”, but although it does a pretty good job at taking some of the spotlights away from the Musk Mobile, it hasn’t completely dethroned it (nor is it likely to). That being said, The Polestar 2 was a delightful electric car and, in my opinion, is the best-looking EV of the ones we’ve reviewed. We crowned it our favourite EV of 2022.

Read more: The Polestar 2 Is a Terrific Attempt by Volvo to Dethrone the Tesla Model 3

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

1. The MG4

With five different models available between the $38,990 and $59,990 price points, the MG4 satisfies a much broader range of customers than many other EVs. The interior might be a little basic for some car lovers, and the car lacks the prestige that Tesla and Polestar might have, but at a much more accessible price point, it’s hard to hate the MG4. The MG4 was Gizmodo Australia’s EV of the Year for 2023.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

That’s it so far

That’s all of our electric vehicle reviews at the moment, but stay tuned, we’ll definitely be reviewing more in the future.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

This article has been updated since it was first published.