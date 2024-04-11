Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spin-Off Will Know Nothing (Because It’s Dead)

With House of the Dragon’s return coming in a few short months, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight having just cast its Dunk and Egg, Game of Thrones fans might be curious about the status of Kit Harington’s long-teased Jon Snow spin-off. We finally have an update, and it’s not looking good for our favorite brooding member of the Night’s Watch.

Speaking to Screenrant [via Variety], Harington, who’s making the press rounds promoting his latest film, crime thriller Blood for Dust, said that Jon Snow’s spin-off—a project that he was personally spearheading, according to Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin—is no longer in the works. We had an inkling of this back in November, when HBO boss Casey Bloys said the network only had one Westeros-set series in the works besides House of the Dragon—referring specifically to the Dunk and Egg adventures. But now, from Jon Snow’s own POV, the show is DOA.

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development,” Harington told Screenrant. “I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.”

He continued. “Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

House of the Dragon season two arrives June 16; Harington’s Blood for Dust hits theaters and VOD on April 19. Are you still hoping for Jon Snow to return?