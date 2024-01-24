Thankfully, Game of Thrones’ Creators Are in No Hurry to Return to Game of Thrones

David Benioff and Dan Weiss are currently promoting their upcoming sci-fi series for Netflix, 3 Body Problem, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped asking them about Game of Thrones. It’s been five years since it ended, and though they say they miss working on the HBO hit, they’re also in no hurry to return—ever.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss were asked if they’d ever return to the world of Game of Thrones, perhaps via that Jon Snow spin-off, one of many Game of Thrones potential spin-offs that have been mentioned; prequel House of the Dragon is the only to make it to air so far. Snow has long been languishing in the ether—despite the fact that would-be star Kit Harington has been talking it up.

While Benioff said they miss working on Game of Thrones “all the time,” and Weiss said “nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show,” it doesn’t sound like the pair are in any hurry to get back to Westeros. Regarding the Jon Snow spin-off, which THR posed as a hypothetical future project for them, Weiss said, “There are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved. Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that’s a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around—it’s like 60 pounds.”

He added that waiting even longer could actually make the story more interesting: “Maybe when we’re 80 and Kit’s approaching retirement, he can throw that cloak on again with real gray in his beard,” Weiss said, and Benioff added “One last ride…”

Clearly, there’s some tongue-in-cheek humor being deployed here, but we do know that HBO is actively working on more Game of Thrones-adjacent series. That includes Nine Voyages, which A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin himself told fans late last year is now an animated project. House of the Dragon season two is due to drop this summer. And if you’re interested in what Weiss and Benioff have been up to, 3 Body Problem hits Netflix March 21.

