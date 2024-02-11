Another Game of Thrones Prequel Show Just Took a Big Step Forward

Game of Thrones is likely to go back in time yet again. While several other spinoffs of the hit HBO fantasy series are at various stages of rumor and development, one has just taken a giant step forward. A previously discussed prequel show following Aegon’s Conquest of Westeros, which takes place roughly 100 years before House of the Dragon, and 300 years before Game of Thrones, just picked up a new writer.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote the upcoming The Batman Part II as well as the Keanu Reeves adaptation KRZRKR and Mega Man, has signed up for the series.

What does that mean exactly? It’s unclear. But adding an in-demanded writer like Tomlin is more than we’ve heard about other rumored Game of Thrones shows, such as the Jon Snow sequel.

As for what Aegon’s Conquest entails, it’s kind of the quintessential Game of Thrones story. Aegon Targaryen, aka Aegon I, aka Aegon the Conquerer, “had a vision of the White Walkers overtaking the continent, which spurred him to gather his family and their dragons to unite Westeros so it would be ready to face the threat—and so a Targaryen would be sitting on the Iron Throne when it came,” as per our previous article. It was also Aegon who made the literal Iron Throne from all the swords of defeated enemies.

The trade reports that this show is being eyed as more of a “back to basics” approach to the George R.R. Martin universe. Which, again, is an oddly vague phrase. But when put in the context of House of the Dragon, maybe it means a tad less “family drama” and more “fly your dragons around and kill people.”

If you want to learn more about this story, HBO has touched upon it before in animated form. Read more about it here.

