The first public beta of Android 15 for the platform’s most faithful users rolled out this month. While the operating system version will arrive much later this year—typically right before October’s Pixel launch event—it can be fun to try on new features as they’re being built out.

It can also be a disaster, so I implore you not to try the beta on your daily device but a secondary one. Life is already challenging enough; the last thing you need is a smartphone that bricks in the middle of an important phone call because of some unexplained bug that occurred at random.

The Android 15 beta is a small but humble improvement over its predecessor so far. The current features you can try are mostly minimal in scope. However, you can use your Pixel device as a webcam tethered to your computer. This first beta will also let you preview features like the new edge-to-edge UI with updated Material design principles. There should be more features to paw at in the subsequent few beta updates. Expect a more significant update to launch around Google I/O 2024.

We’ll hear more about what’s in store for Android 15 at Google I/O 2024. Until then, if you have an extra Pixel device floating around, grab it, and let’s get the beta version.

How to install the Android 15 beta

Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Before you keep reading, please back up your device somewhere in the cloud. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Thankfully, Google has made it easier to install an Android beta. No programming or launching of a third-party app is required. You don’t even have to connect your smartphone to a computer. This straightforward process should give you the confidence to try the beta on your secondary device.

You will need to enroll that second device in the Android Beta program. This action will trigger Google’s servers to send the install package to your specific device if eligible. You can opt-in and out of betas from this page. If you install the beta and decide to revert, it’s all possible from this page.

Currently, the beta is supported on the latest crop of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a series.

After signing up for the beta on your device, you can wait for the system notification to start the update processor or head to Settings > System > System update to manually check for it.