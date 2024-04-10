We Have A Streaming Release Date For Dune: Part Two

It’s not quite the same as seeing Dune: Part Two in glorious IMAX, but there’s something to be said for getting to watch the nearly three-hour sci-fi epic from your own couch. You can rewind the sandworm scenes, pause to refill your popcorn bucket… and enjoy the many extras that come with this home release.

And it’s an option coming very soon! Dune: Part Two hits digital (anywhere you purchase or rent movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home) April 15; physical media collectors can mark May 14 on their calendars for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release.

While the feature itself runs two hours and 46 minutes, you’d better prepare for the long haul to take in all the special features. Here’s the rundown from the press release:

Dune: Part Two Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Filmbooks: House Corrino

Filmbooks: The Reverand Mother

Filmbooks: Water

Filmbooks: Lisan-al-Gaib

An Ensemble for the Ages

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New “Thopter”

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester Attack

Inside Dune: Gurney Halleck’s Revenge

Inside Dune: The Fight for the Imperial Throne

Dune: Part Two 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New “Thopter”

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

You might need five or six batches of popcorn to cover all of that. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts—adapted, of course, from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel—Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.