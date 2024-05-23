MORNING SPOILERS: Doctor Who Teases Its Strangest Villain Yet

The cast of Jurassic World 4 expands. Street Fighter gets its first logo. Plus, Doctor Who hypes its strangest villain yet. To me, my spoilers!

Jurassic World 4

THR reports Rupert Friend (Asteroid City) has joined the cast of Jurassic World 4 in a currently undisclosed role.

Blue Balls

Variety also has word that Star Trek: Discovery’s Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander will star alongside Clare Noelle and Charlie Hiscock in Blue Balls, a vampire comedy from director Léa Fae Caddigan. The story is said to follow “Emma (Clare Noelle), who, back at home in her small town, wants nothing more than a night of driving around and hanging out with her best friend, Mara (Blu del Barrio). But when they meet Tom and Jack, Mara invites these two strangers back to their place to get to know each other better. The only problem is that Emma is a virgin as is Tom. But Tom’s not a sexual virgin, he’s a vampire who’s never killed before and he’s hoping tonight will be the night for him to join a centuries-old vampire fraternity. As the two humans fight for their lives with every weapon they can find, this horror show turns into a comedic blood battle for their freedom.”

Twisters

Twisters has been rated PG-13 “intense action and peril, some language and injury images.”

The Gorge

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports Scott Derrickson’s The Gorge has also been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, brief strong language, some suggestive material and thematic elements.”

Street Fighter

Collider (via DiscussingFilm) has the official logo for the new live-action Street Fighter movie from Danny & Michael Philippou.

First logo for the live-action 'STREET FIGHTER' movie.



Directed by RackaRacka duo Danny & Michael Philippou.



(Source: https://t.co/LAIhjzHmUG)

Paddington in Peru

DiscussingFilm also has the first poster for Paddington in Peru.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Sony has released a second trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon set to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON – Official Trailer 2 (HD) HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON – Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Evil

TV Line reports Anna Chlumsky has joined the cast of Evil’s final season as the “funny, charming, genuine and likable” Ellie, “a guest at the Bouchards’ house for a wake, where she befriends a grieving Kristen.”

The Boys

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, former Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke stated it would be a “bummer” not to have Jared Padalecki appear on The Boys.

Texts have been sent. I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it’s just the one-episode thing. He’s been shooting Walker, but with that show wrapping up, maybe he’ll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it.

The Boys: Mexico

In another recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric Kripke stated there are “a lot of hurdles” in the way of a potential spinoff of The Boys set in Mexico.

They are still making the deal with the writer [Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer] for the pilot. He has an amazing pitch, and we all giggle and think about how fun it would be. But there are a lot of hurdles for that show before it’s a real show. He’s got to write an amazing pilot, he’s probably got to write an amazing episode 2. I think he can and he will, but we’re a while away from truly starting to drop in the Easter eggs and the setups and stuff.

Doctor Who

Speaking with The Radio Times, Russell T. Davies stated the villain of this week’s episode of Doctor Who is “hard to describe” and “possibly the strangest you’ll ever see.”

Episode 4 has got possibly the strangest villain you’ll ever see. You have to come and watch – even in an interview like this, it’s hard to describe. You’ve got to come and watch episode 4 to understand what’s going on.

Dark Matter

Spoiler TV also has a couple images from “Wordless,” the fifth episode of Dark Matter.

As they learn more about the Box, Jason and Amanda see alternate versions of their lives. Jason2 begins training a potential investor.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

Finally, a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Acolyte leans into the show’s horror elements.

Before the Empire, before the Menace, there was the Acolyte.



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, only on @DisneyPlus June 4. pic.twitter.com/Vr8zof1vmg — Star Wars (@starwars) May 22, 2024