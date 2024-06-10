Apple WWDC 2024: Absolutely Everything Announced While You Were Sleeping

Contributor: Asha Barbaschow and Zachariah Kelly

Today’s the day, Apple’s operating system day of days. This is the Oscars of the developer’s conference season! The morning began with the Apple execs jumping out of a plane and a nice Apple TV plug, it’s good to be back.

Here is everything announced at WWDC 2024.

Apple Vision Pro is coming to Australia on July 12!

Apple has released VisionOS 2 for its Apple Vision Pro with updates to its current apps bringing natural depth to its spatial photos with intuti, and SharePlay in the photos apps with new hand gestures.

Apple is bringing train support mode to help commuters enjoy the AVP on their commute. There will also be an update to the Mac virtual display updates, with a higher display resolution which is equivalent to two 4k monitors side by side.

Oh, and a new Vimeo app too.

iOS 18: All the new features coming to iPhone

Apple has unveiled all the new features for its iOS 18 software update. These updates include new emoji tapbacks, game mode for iPhone, home screen customisation and an update to photos including the ability to see trips. Plus a Password App, finally!!

