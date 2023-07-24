The Best NBN Plans With 4G Backup So You Can Avoid an Internet Drop Out

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

No one likes it when their NBN goes down, especially in the era of hybrid work. Internet outages can and do happen, but there are a few NBN providers that offer 4G backup with their plans.

Best NBN plans with 4G backup

These plans are bundled with a modem that connects to both the NBN and a mobile network. So, in the event that your NBN goes down, the modem will use 4G to keep you online.

There is a catch, however: every internet provider that offers 4G backup also caps its download speeds. The speeds you get will depend on your provider but expect between 12Mbps and 25Mbps – which is the equivalent of an NBN 12 or NBN 25 plan. Depending on what you’re using your internet for, a 4G backup connection should be fast enough to keep you working or streaming, but it will struggle with larger uploads and downloads.

There are currently five major internet providers that currently offer 4G backup in Australia: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, iiNet, and Internode. We’ll take a closer look at these providers below, but first, here’s how they compare when it comes to NBN 50 plans:

Telstra NBN plans with 4G backup

If you go with any of Telstra’s NBN plans, you’ll also receive its third-generation Smart Modem router, which includes 4G backup. You can use the 4G backup while you’re waiting for Telstra to connect your NBN plan, and it will also kick in if you’re dealing with internet issues.

In terms of connection speeds, Telstra’s 4G backup is capped at 25Mbps for downloads and 5Mbps for uploads, which makes it roughly equivalent to an NBN 25 plan.

Here’s a look at Telstra’s NBN plans:

Telstra is currently running a few introductory deals for new NBN customers. These discount prices run for the first six months you’re connected and include $5 off per month for NBN 50, $20 off per month for NBN 100, and $40 off per month for NBN 250. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying full price for each plan.

You’ll also receive a few free bonuses if you sign up for any of Telstra’s NBN plans. These include a 12-month subscription to Kayo Basic, two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium.

Telstra’s NBN plans are all contract-free, however, if you leave within the first 24 months of your connection then you’ll need to return the provided Smart Modem. Otherwise, you’ll need to pay a $200 non-return fee.

Optus NBN plans with 4G backup

If you go with one of Optus’ NBN plans, you’ll receive the second-generation Ultra Wi-FI modem, which includes 4G backup. Optus’ NBN 25 plan requires you to bring your own modem.

In terms of speeds, Optus’ 4G backup connection is capped at 25Mbps for downloads and 2Mbps for uploads. Similar to Telstra, Optus’ 4G connectivity will be available while you’re waiting for your NBN connection to go live, or if you’re experiencing an outage.

Here’s a look at Optus’ NBN plans:

Optus also currently has a few offers across most of its NBN plans, where you’ll pay a discounted rate for the first six months of your plan, and full price thereafter. In terms of discounts, you can save $10 per month for the Family Entertainer NBN 50 plan and any NBN 100 plans, and $20 off per month for any NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

While Optus’ NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay out a modem fee if you leave the provider within your first 36 months. The modem fee is calculated as $7 multiplied by the number of months remaining in your plan (to a total of $252).

Optus also offers family NBN plans – referred to as Family Entertainer plans – which include a Wi-Fi extender along with the Ultra modem. However, much like the modem, if you leave this plan within the first 36 months you’ll have to pay out the cost of the extender, which is calculated as $6 per remaining month of your plan (to a total of $216). The Family Entertainer plans also include a standard Netflix subscription at no extra cost through Optus SubHub.

Vodafone NBN plans with 4G backup

If you sign up for one of Vodafone’s NBN plans, you’ll be given the option to pair it with the Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub 3.0 modem, which has integrated 4G backup. You’re able to use the 4G fallback for up to 30 consecutive days while you’re waiting for your NBN plan to be connected, or in the event your connection fails.

In terms of speeds, Vodafone’s 4G backup connection is capped at 20Mbps down and 2Mbps up.

Here’s a look at Vodafone’s NBN plans:

If you sign up for Vodafone’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, you’ll be able to save $10 per month for the first 12 months of your connection. If you’re also a Vodafone postpaid mobile customer, you can save $15 per month on any Vodafone NBN plan.

While Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free, if you add the WiFi Hub to your plan and leave within the first 24 months of your connection, then you’ll need to pay a modem fee. This is calculated to be $7.50 multiplied by the number of months left in your term (to a total of $180).

iiNet NBN plans

If you go with one of iiNet’s NBN plans, you’re able to bundle in the High-Speed NBN Modem with 4G Connection Backup. While iiNet’s 4G backup is powered by the Vodafone network, it’s slower. Its speeds are capped at 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

Here’s a look at iiNet’s NBN plans:

At the time of writing, iiNet is offering a flash sale where your first month on its NBN 12, NBN 25 or NBN 50 plan will be free if you use the promo code ‘1MONTHOFF‘. This offer expires on July 25.

iiNet currently has introductory offers where you’ll save $10 per month for your first 12 months on NBN 100 plans, or $30 per month for your first six months on NBN 250 and NBN 1000.

If you opt-in for High-Speed NBN Modem, you’ll be charged $10 in shipping fees but doesn’t add anything extra onto your monthly bill. The High-Speed NBN Modem will cost you $0 if you stay connected to one of iiNet’s NBN plans for at least 24 months. However, if you do leave before then, you’ll be charged $8 per remaining month (to a total of $192).

Internode NBN plans

Internode’s take 4G backup is identical to its sibling brand iiNet. Select the optional “High-Speed NBN Modem with 4G Connection Backup” when you’re signing up, and you’ll get mobile redundancy for your plan. Internode’s 4G backup is also powered by the Vodafone network, with speeds limited to 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

Here’s a look at Internode’s NBN plans:

Internode is running introductory offers for NBN 50 plans and up, where you’ll pay a discounted rate for your first six months. You’ll save $20 per month with its NBN 50 plan, $10 per month with its NBN 100 plan, and $30 per month for its NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan.

And as with iiNet, you’ll pay $10 in shipping for Internode’s 4G backup modem. You’ll also be charged a modem fee if you leave within the first 24 months of your plan, which is equal to $8 per each remaining month (to a total of $192).

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.