The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans That’ll Let You Go Fast for Less

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

The faster the NBN tier, the more expensive it is – but it doesn’t have to be. Most internet providers are offering introductory discounts across their respective NBN 250 plans. These deals last for the first six months of your connection, and most of these plans don’t have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to look for a better offer once you’ve cashed in on the savings (in fact, we recommend it).

If you’ve been looking to make the jump to a faster internet connection, these are the cheapest NBN 250 plans that are currently available in Australia.

The cheapest NBN 250 plans available right now

Before we start, it’s worth noting that these plans are only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. If you aren’t sure if your home has one of these connections, it’s important to check beforehand. Otherwise, you’ll be paying for an NBN plan that you can’t take full advantage of.

As it currently stands, SpinTel has the cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer – both when discounted and at full price. The provider is running an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll pay $75 per month for the first six months that you’re with SpinTel before the price increases to $85.95 per month. However, as far as typical evening speeds go, SpinTel is currently reporting 211Mbps. That’s not bad per se, but a few other internet providers are offering faster NBN 250 plans for only a little extra each month.

Up next is Exetel, which also offers a similar deal for new customers. You’ll be paying $83.99 per month for the first six months you’re on the plan before it increases to $98.99 per month. Exetel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts each month, which will allow you to increase your downloads to the provider’s NBN 1000 plan (400Mbps).

If you want an NBN 250 connection that’s both fast and cheap, then you have two options.

Swoop is offering its NBN 250 plan for $84 per month for the first six months of your connection and is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. This means that Swoop’s plan is ostensibly congestion-free. However, Swoop’s NBN 250 plan is only available to those with an FTTP connection and once that introductory deal period ends, the price of Swoop’s plan will jump up a fair bit to $119 per month.

Meanwhile, Superloop is offering its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, with typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. While Superloop’s plan is slightly slower than Swoop’s and a hair more expensive, Superloop has a comparably cheaper full price at $99 per month. So if you want an NBN 250 connection that’s relatively fast and will set you back less than $100 per month, then Superloop’s offering is a good pick.

Superloop also offers five daily speed boosts each month, so you can increase your typical evening speeds to its NBN 1000 plan (600Mbps).

If you are deadset on a congestion-free NBN 250 plan, then Southern Phone might have what you’re after. The internet provider is currently offering its NBN 250 plan for a flat rate of $95 per month, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $1,140 over 12 months with Southern Phone, compared to the $1,218 you’d pay with Swoop.

