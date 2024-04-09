At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 50 plans offer the right balance of speed and value for many Aussies, so it’s hardly a shocker that it continues to be the most popular speed tier around. According to the ACCC, NBN 50 connections account for around half of all Australian households. However, going with what’s popular doesn’t necessarily mean you have to pay more.

The average full-price NBN 50 plan is around $80, but there are a few ways to get away with paying less than that. A few providers offer introductory discounts for their NBN 50 plans, with some going for under $60.

Here are the best and cheapest NBN 50 deals running at the moment.

The cheapest NBN 50 plans available right now

Kogan currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan available, which is priced at $58.90 per month. You’ll be paying this for the first three months of your connection, and then $68.90 for each month following the promo period.

Up next is Dodo, which is offering its NBN 50 plan for $59 per month for the first six months that you’re on it. After that introductory period ends you’ll be paying $79.90 per month. You can also save up to $10 per month if you bundle your internet connection with one of Dodo’s energy plans. Dodo offers gas and electricity services, which are worth a $5 discount each.

Tangerine is worth calling out here as well. Rather than pay the usual $79.90 per month cost for this particular plan, you’ll only be paying $59.90 per month for the first six months.

Exetel‘s NBN 50 plan is currently available at $60.99 for the first six months. After that, the cost of keeping this particular plan jumps up to the regular price of $78.99 per month. This plan also comes with five daily speed boosts per month. These allow you to temporarily bump your connection speed up from what you usually get from Exetel’s NBN 50 plan to what you could be getting from its NBN 100 plan (100Mbps). Unused speed boost days roll over up to thirty days.

Exetel will also knock up to $15 off your NBN plan when you bundle in one of the provider’s phone services. The size of your discount depends on how many services you bundle in (up to five).

All of these NBN 50 plans are reporting typical evening speeds, so on top of cheap internet, you’ll get a congestion-free connection.

These plans are all contract-free, meaning you can shop around and swap to a new provider once your discount ends. Doing this every six or so months is the way to go if you want to keep the cost of your monthly internet bill as low as you can for as long as possible.

More NBN plans

If you don’t think an NBN 50 plan is fast enough for you, or you’d prefer to go a cheaper route, here are Gizmodo Australia’s guides for each NBN speed tier in Australia:

