The Dyson Submarine is a New Stick Vacuum That Mops, Not a Deep Sea Venture

My biggest criticism of Dyson stick vacuums has always been that there is no mop head attachment – they’re otherwise fabulous (save for the price). A mop head would go some way to justify the price, though, and not necessarily because you wouldn’t need to purchase a mop (they’re cheap as chips), but having just a detachable head to do the mopping would save a bit of space. And space is very valuable to many of us living in apartments.

Well, I can no longer complain, as Dyson has announced a new stick vac, one it’s calling a wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner, one with a name that I’m genuinely surprised made it to market. It’s called the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine.

It’s not a submersible vessel, and there’s no promise of it reaching 3,800 metres below sea level, rather it’s a cordless vacuum that allows you to put a mopping head on the same stick you do a brush head.

Dyson reckons it combines the company’s “powerful suction, dust illumination, and anti-tangle technologies” with a new wet roller head.

After recently reviewing the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Stick Vacuum Cleaner, it seems like they operate a similar way, with a liquid canister that pushes it down through the head, completely bypassing the motor and any other tech bits. But while the Samsung Bespoke will shoot water through to two circular moving discs, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is a roller head system (microfibre). Or as they put it:

“Using a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies, the Dyson Submarine takes hard floors to the next level of clean, for a ‘clean floor finish’ – without over saturating. To achieve this, Dyson engineers designed an eight-point hydration system, using a pressurised chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller.”

So how does it do that? Well, I haven’t seen the unit in person, but Dyson tells us the V15s Detect Submarine comprises eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, that release 18ml of water every minute. Dyson said this results in evenly cleaned floors without excess water sploshed around the place.

Image: Dyson

Also, in case you were curious, Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor spins at up to 125,000rpm, to deliver 240 air watts of suction, buttttt when the Submarine wet roller head is attached, power is automatically diverted from the Hyperdymium motor, so there’s no vacuum suction.

“This prevents water entering the motor and ensures contaminated water and debris is collected in the tray inside the Dyson Submarine wet roller head,” the press release adds.

Although the V15s Detect Submarine’s main selling point is the mop head, it’s still a Dyson stick vacuum, so it still comes with all the stuff you’d expect from a Dyson stick vacuum. The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine cordless vac is available from July 27 for RRP $1,549 from Dyson Demo Stores or online via its website. Third-party retailers will start selling the vac from August 3.