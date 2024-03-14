Dyson’s Afterpay Day Sale Includes up to $550 off Vacuums and More

Contributor: Isabella Noyes, Chris Neill

The first Afterpay Day sale for 204 kicked off today and it looks like Dyson is getting in on the action. The popular brand is running an Afterpay Day sale which includes up to $550 off its bestselling vacuum cleaners, haircare tools and purifier fans. Dyson is also offering complimentary personalisation with select hair tools as well.

Here are all the best Dyson sales you need to know for Afterpay Day 2024.

Best Afterpay Day 2024 sales for Dyson vacuum cleaners

Here are the best Dyson vacuum deals available during the Afterpay Day sale:

The reason why we sing Dyson’s praises so much is because the vacuums have unbelievably powerful suction abilities. If you’re not sure which vacuum to pick up, we have a few recommendations.

The V8 Absolute is a light cord-free vacuum and features up to 40 minutes of prime suctioning time. It comes with fully-sealed filtration, a no-touch bin emptying system and the ability to automatically detangle its brush bar. It’s a versatile vacuum that can quickly transform into a handheld one (perfect for sucking the sand out of your car), and its long neck even allows you to reach those higher-up nooks and crannies.

The Dyson V10 Cyclone is a lightweight stick vacuum that sports powerful suction capabilities. It boasts a 60-minute run time, “point-and-shoot” bin emptying and uses three power modes.

There’s also the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, which is a stick vacuum with a detachable mopping head. This is a good option if you live in a home with a lot of hard floors. You can read Gizmodo Australia’s review of the V15s Detect Submarine here.

As for the Gen5outsize Complete vacuum, we recently dubbed it “the best stick vacuum cleaner Dyson has ever produced” in a recent review. The Gen5outsize is more geared towards homes with carpet and uses a powerful motor, although the short runtime (around 40min with normal use) and overall weight may put some off.

Best Afterpay Day 2024 sales for Dyson fans and purifiers

What is Afterpay Day?

Despite what its name suggests, Afterpay Day doesn’t take place on a single day. Instead, it’s spread out between Thursday, March 14 and Sunday, March 17.

Afterpay Day is one of the country’s biggest online and in-store sale events, where thousands of retailers will offer some great bargains on a bunch of products you’ve been eyeing for a while now.

For those of you who’ve yet to encounter Afterpay, it takes inspiration from the benefits of lay-by and owning a credit card by offering a completely interest-free repayment plan. Instead, you’ll repay your purchases in four instalments over six weeks. The upside? You get to walk out of the store with your purchase right away.

Image: Dyson