You Can Save Up to $550 off Dyson Stick Vacuums but Hurry Before They All Get Sucked Up

While Dyson’s range of stick vacuums has built a reputation as being some of the best cleaning appliances out there, they’re also known for their hefty price tags. If you’ve been umm-ing or ahh-ing about picking one up, then you’ll be happy to learn that you can currently nab up to $550 off a range of vacuums, along with a few other Dyson products.

Here’s everything that’s currently on sale through Dyson, from vacuum cleaners to hair care appliances, purifier fans and even headphones.

Best sales for Dyson vacuum cleaners

You can currently nab up to $550 off a range of Dyson stick vacuums, which, considering how much these things cost usually, is a pretty solid discount. There are more budget-friendly options, like the V8 Absolute, the mid-range Cyclone V10 and then the higher-end V12 and V15 Detect vacuums. If you live in a home with a lot of hard floors, there’s also the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, which is a stick vacuum that comes bundled with a detachable mop head.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, we were incredibly impressed by the results:

“It sucks real good. Better than any vacuum cleaner I’ve ever used. The amount of crap it picked up on a surface that looked clean was insane..”

Here are all of the Dyson vacuums that are currently on sale:

Best sales for Dyson purifiers and fans

While summer is beginning to wind down, it’s never a bad idea to reassess your home’s cooling options. If your trusty pedestal fan has barely survived the constant heat, then it might be time to upgrade to something a bit stronger.

Dyson’s range of fans are solid options when it comes to cooling, but as a bonus, they also offer varying levels of air purification. The Purifier Cool uses a HEPA H13 filter that can capture “99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns”, while the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde will detect and break down formaldehyde.

Here are the Dyson purifier fans that are currently on sale:

Best sales for Dyson hair care

If you’re looking for a deal on one of Dyson’s many hair care appliances, the offerings are quite limited. Currently, only the Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer is on sale for $449 (down from $549).

That said, there are a few offers available for other appliances. If you pick up a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Corrale hair straightener, Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer or Airwrap Complete multi-styler, you’ll receive a complimentary brush and comb kit, valued at $69.

If you pick up the Ceramic Pop colourway for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer or Airwrap Complete Long you’ll receive complimentary personalisation instead.

Best sales for Dyson headphones

You can also nab a deal on the Dyson Zone headphones, one of the weirdest products we’ve ever reviewed. Apart from being a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Zone comes bundled with an attachable visor that will channel purified air directly to your nose and mouth.

We can’t recommend them as a pair of headphones – there are better options out there for the same price or less – but if you’re intrigued by the air purifier or just enjoy odd tech, then the Zone could be up your alley.

You can check out the full range of Dyson’s deals here.

