The iPhone 15 May Release Later Than Usual

We’ve only just wrapped our heads around the iPhone 14 range, but chatter has been going on for months over what’s next for Apple’s phone range in 2023. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 15?

This article has been treated as a wrap-up of any rumours/leaks/analyst predictions since we first published it, adding new info each time. There’s a lot we (think) we know, so let’s dive in.

iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

What’s in a name?

The iPhone 14 range comprises the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Respected Apple analyst Mark Gurman back in September 2022 predicted the iPhone 15 could bring with it a new naming scheme, swapping out ‘Pro Max’ for a more Samsungesque ‘Ultra’. Gurman said we could possibly see Apple use the Ultra tag for an iPhone as early as this year.

But in February 2023, he updated his speculation. The iPhone Ultra is now likely to appear in 2024 alongside the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 would therefore include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (the same as the 14, which already did away with the mini).

It’s unlikely Apple will release only three phones, so the speculation that September will bring with it the same phones as last year, just newer, seems to make sense.

iPhone 15 release date concerns

As reported in July 23 by Forbes, it’s expected that the release of the iPhone 15 range may be pushed back into October, rather than September, when iPhone models typically make their debut. The expectation comes from Wamsi Mohan, who is known for accurately predicting the iPhone 12 delay in 2020. Mohan did not provide a reason, but according to The Information, it could be down to the manufacturing of new, slimmer bezels.

Ultra with ultra offering

It’s unlikely that Apple will have six phones in its 2024 offering, so perhaps the addition of the Ultra will replace the SE, albeit at the top-end of the range. It’s unfortunate, the SE offers an iPhone to those who can’t afford $3,000 for an iPhone.

Having used stainless steel exclusively on its premium smartphones since the 2017 iPhone X, popular leaker LeaksApplePro in October 2022, per Forbes, claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a titanium chassis. As the report notes, titanium is far stronger and lighter than stainless steel, but it is also jaw-droppingly expensive.

Bigger batteries across the board

GSMArena reported in July 2023 that every phone in the iPhone 15 range would be getting a battery improvement. The base iPhone 15 is expected to have a 3,877 mAh battery, the 15 Plus a 4,912, the 15 Pro a 3,650, and the 15 Pro Max (perhaps Ultra) 4,852. Compared to the iPhone 14 range, the base model had a 3,279 mAh battery, the Plus had a 4,323 mAh battery, and the 14 Pro Max and Plus had a 4,323.

A new design for the Pro

9to5Mac reported in February 2023 that, thanks to renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro it received, there will be some significant changes to the design and features of Apple’s flagship smartphone. Seems like we can expect curved edges, slimmer bezels, a way larger camera bump (trying to match Samsung’s 200MP???) and a USB-C port at the bottom. Plenty of reports suggest you can share cables with Android users later this year if you plan to upgrade.

The rear of the iPhone 15 will remain relatively unchanged from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. There are still two lenses in a “stove top” style on the back of the regular models, and three on the Pro models.

We’re not going to republish all the renders 9to5Mac exclusively got, so head here to see them.

Per Forbes, anonymous insider ShrimpApplePro, a consistently reliable source over the last 18 months, has endorsed the 9to5Mac CAD leak after getting a “yes” from their source. In addition, the leaker says that this new curvier design language will also be seen on the standard iPhone 15 models.

It’s believed Apple will also try its hand at capacitive haptic buttons rather than tangible ones. Those were missing from the CAD files, and it’s speculated they’ll come to the Pro models first — just like the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. Today, a new render is backing up that claim, but at least it’s assuring us that we’ll still have dedicated mute controls. A video making the rounds on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is getting some air time on ShrimpApplePro’s Twitter feed. The latter is a noted leaker among Apple blogs. It shows solid-state buttons on the side rather than physical ones, which are being referred to as “taptic,” as they’ll offer some haptic feedback when the finger hits the area.

Camera upgrades across the board

As per leaker Jeff Pu as of May 2023 (via Macrumours), it seems like the iPhone 15 range will be getting camera upgrades across the board. According to the report, the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both be getting 48-megapixel rear lenses, using a new three-stack rear sensor that can capture more light. These lenses were first introduced on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but now it seems like every model is getting one. Pu also said that Apple is facing yield issues for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which may result in production delays.

Additionally, as per leaker Unknownz21 (via Forbes), the iPhone 15 Pro Max will now be getting a periscope lens. This is expected to improve zoom quality for the camera without the phone needing to rely solely on digital zoom. No news yet on if the iPhone 15 Pro will also be getting a camera buff, but it’s safe to expect the phone to come with a telephoto lens, as previous models of the Pro and Pro Max have.

Everyone gets a dynamic island

Back in May 2022, MacRumours reported that the iPhone 15 range will include a ‘pill and hole’ cutout for the camera and microphone at the top instead of the notch seen on previous devices. With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in the world, we now know that this design is called ‘Dynamic Island’, and it looks like it won’t be a Pro-device exclusive anymore. This was all but confirmed in the 9to5Mac CAD leaks. MacRumours also expects the side buttons to switch to solid state, similar to the old home button.

This makes sense. The iPhone 14 and Plus phones were basically the 13 Pro and Pro Max handsets, offering nothing better than the 2021 Pro devices except that they were new.

Catching up to Samsung with memory

Taiwanese supply chain research firm TrendForce, claims Apple has also upped its RAM order on the iPhone 15 Pro.

TrendForce writes in its latest newsletter that Apple will “bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone that is scheduled for release this year.” It follows an earlier report from TrendForce in October 2022 when it claimed that Apple would add a “memory capacity upgrade” to the next iPhone, increasing RAM from 6GB to 8GB in the Pro model. The standard iPhone will likely stick with 6GB. It’s also rumoured, as of July 2023, that the base-model Pros will start with 256GB, up from 128GB.

A new price for the base model iPhone 15

On January 1 2023, Forbes reported that Apple might price the iPhone 15 differently to the iPhone 14. An industry leaker, yeux1122, reported that Apple’s declining sales analysis of the iPhone 14 standard model was “far beyond the range predicted”. So now, the rumour is that Apple will “aggressively price” the iPhone 15 against competitors. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might increase.

That’s all we know so far. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the iPhone 15 range.

