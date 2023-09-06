iPhone 15: Release Date, Leaks, Features, Price & More

Contributor: Asha Barbaschow and Zachariah Kelly

We’re slowly approaching iPhone announcement time and an upcoming Apple event, and although the company is always tight-lipped on what to expect of its next phone, chatter has been going on for months over what’s next. So what are we expecting from the iPhone 15? What camera and performance upgrades are we in store for this year?

This article has been treated as a wrap-up of any rumours/leaks/analyst predictions since we first published it, adding new info each time. There’s a lot we (think) we know, so let’s dive in.

September 6 – A couple of updates to add to our article today. Firstly, a leaked iPhone 15 ‘FineWoven’ (the name of Apple’s supposed leather replacement) case has revealed a new ‘Action Button’ design, with a new button in the place of the mute switch. Additionally, Apple has uploaded the YouTube event listing, with a countdown until the big day.

August 30 – Apple has confirmed that its September event will take place on the 13th, starting at 3am AEST.

August 29 – As reported by Notebook Check, rumours of a weight reduction for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have begun to stir, thanks to the titanium chassis shipping with the new models. The Pro Max model is expected to weigh 221 grams, down from 240, and the Pro is expected to weigh 191 grams, down from 206. Additionally, Apple’s leather alternative phone cases are expected to have a new texture (as per Mac Rumors).

As expected, Apple has announced an event for mid-September, where it’s expected to debut the iPhone 15. The reveal will take place on September 13 at 3am AEST (2:30am ACST and 1am AWST). Respected Apple Analyst Mark Gurman reported on August 28 that September 12 (September 13 for Aussies) would be the working date, and once again he’s right.

iPhone 15 versions

The iPhone 14 range comprises the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 range is expected to be about the same, bar one potential name change. Mark Gurman back in September 2022 predicted the iPhone 15 could bring with it a new naming scheme, swapping out ‘Pro Max’ for a more Samsungesque ‘Ultra’.

But in February, he updated his speculation. The iPhone Ultra is now likely to appear in 2024 alongside the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 would therefore include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (the same as the 14, which already did away with the mini).

It’s unlikely Apple will release only three phones, so the speculation that September will bring with it the same phones as last year, just newer, seems to make sense.

Perhaps the addition of the Ultra will replace the SE, albeit at the top-end of the range. It’s unfortunate; the SE offers an iPhone to those who can’t afford the standard range.

Having used stainless steel exclusively on its premium smartphones since the 2017 iPhone X, popular leaker LeaksApplePro in October 2022, per Forbes, claimed the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a titanium chassis. As the report notes, titanium is far stronger and lighter than stainless steel, but it is also jaw-droppingly expensive.

The 3 biggest upgrades to expect from the iPhone 15

There are three major changes to watch out for when the iPhone 15 arrives. The first is the switch from the Lightning port to the USB-C port, which is faster and standardised in the European market. The second is that, across the range, cameras will be getting a bit of a buff, with the Pro Max expected to compete closer with Samsung, with a new periscope lens. Finally, users can expect to see the Dynamic Island, the small hole-punch style bar at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, make its way to the lower-end models of the line-up, with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus expected to adopt it.

iPhone 15 features: What to expect

We can safely assume that, unless specified otherwise, the specs of the iPhone 15 will somewhat match those of the iPhone 14, with an assortment of upgrades in some areas. Here’s what we’re expecting.

Cameras

As per leaker Jeff Pu as of May (via Macrumours), it seems like the iPhone 15 range will be getting camera upgrades across the board. According to the report, the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both be getting 48-megapixel rear lenses, using a new three-stack rear sensor that can capture more light. These lenses were first introduced on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but now it seems like every model is getting one. Pu also said that Apple is facing yield issues for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, which may result in production delays.

Additionally, as per leaker Unknownz21 (via Forbes), the iPhone 15 Pro Max will now be getting a periscope lens. This is expected to improve zoom quality for the camera without the phone needing to rely solely on digital zoom. No news yet on if the iPhone 15 Pro will also be getting a camera buff, but it’s safe to expect the phone to come with a telephoto lens, as previous models of the Pro and Pro Max have.

Memory and storage

Taiwanese supply chain research firm TrendForce claimed in February that Apple has upped its RAM order on the iPhone 15 Pro.

TrendForce wrote that Apple will “bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone that is scheduled for release this year.” It followed an earlier report from TrendForce in October 2022 when it claimed that Apple would add a “memory capacity upgrade” to the next iPhone, increasing RAM from 6GB to 8GB in the Pro model. The standard iPhone will likely stick with 6GB. It’s also rumoured, as of July, that the base-model Pros will start with 256GB, up from 128GB.

Battery life

GSMArena reported in July that every phone in the iPhone 15 range would be getting a battery improvement. The base iPhone 15 is expected to have a 3,877 mAh battery, the 15 Plus a 4,912, the 15 Pro a 3,650, and the 15 Pro Max (perhaps Ultra) 4,852. Compared to the iPhone 14 range, the base model had a 3,279 mAh battery, the Plus had a 4,323 mAh battery, and the 14 Pro Max and Plus had a 4,323.

Charging

Charging is expected to change to USB-C from Lightning, which means users will need to switch to a different cable. 9to5Mac reported in August that the iPhone 15 could potentially support fast charging speeds of up to 35W, and that some iPhones may support Thunderbolt for faster data transfer via the charging port.

iPhone 15 design: What to expect

The iPhone 15 is expected to have more curved edges, slimmer bezels, and a larger camera bump, along with a Dynamic Island on each model, and a range of new colours (with colourful new USB-C cables), along with the USB-C port, of course.

Specifications

9to5Mac reported in February that, thanks to renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro it received, there will be some significant changes to the design and features of Apple’s flagship smartphone. Seems like we can expect curved edges, slimmer bezels, a way larger camera bump (trying to match Samsung’s 200MP?) and a USB-C port at the bottom. Plenty of reports suggest you can share cables with Android users later this year if you plan to upgrade.

The rear of the iPhone 15 will remain relatively unchanged from the iPhone 14 series. There are still two lenses in a “stove top” style on the back of the regular models, and three on the Pro models.

Image: 9to5Mac

We’re not going to republish all the renders 9to5Mac exclusively got, so head here to see them.

Per Forbes, anonymous insider ShrimpApplePro, a consistently reliable source over the last 18 months, has endorsed the 9to5Mac CAD leak after getting a “yes” from their source. In addition, the leaker says that this new curvier design language will also be seen on the standard iPhone 15 models.

It’s believed Apple will also try its hand at capacitive haptic buttons rather than tangible ones. Those were missing from the CAD files, and it’s speculated they’ll come to the Pro models first — just like the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro A video making the rounds on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is getting some air time on ShrimpApplePro’s Twitter feed. The latter is a noted leaker among Apple blogs. It shows solid-state buttons on the side rather than physical ones, which are being referred to as “taptic,” as they’ll offer some haptic feedback when the finger hits the area.

Gurman claimed in July that Apple is using its low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) technique to shrink the bezels surrounding the iPhone’s screen from 2.2mm on the iPhone 14 to 1.5mm on the iPhone 15. Gurman reports the LIPO technique might also be used on the iPad further down the road. The screen-extending features were already used on the Apple Watch Series 8 to push those bezels to the limit as well. What that adds up to is 0.7 mm of extra screen space, with the iPhone 15’s screen apparently stretching near to the very edge of the device.

This added a bit of credence to the rumours that featured hyped product photos showing a near-bezel-less iPhone that also contains the Dynamic Island. Other leaker tweets likewise mentioned the 1.5mm bezel thickness. The company has been trying to maximise the amount of screen on its devices since 2017’s iPhone X.

Additionally, in August, Forbes reported that iPhone 15 Pro will come with the all-new Apple A17 chip, boasting a performance upgrade over last year’s A16 chip, with either 6 or 8GB RAM, a 6-core GPU, 6-core CPU, and a 3nm manufacturing process, based on leaks from @URedditor on Twitter. Reports have indicated that Apple is already working on the chips for the iPhone 16 and beyond.

Additionally, back in May 2022, MacRumors reported that the iPhone 15 range will include a ‘pill and hole’ cutout for the camera and microphone at the top instead of the notch seen on previous devices. With the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in the world, we now know that this design is called ‘Dynamic Island’, and it looks like it won’t be a Pro-device exclusive anymore. This was all but confirmed in the 9to5Mac CAD leaks. MacRumours also expects the side buttons to switch to solid state, similar to the old home button.

This makes sense. The iPhone 14 and Plus phones were basically the 13 Pro and Pro Max handsets, offering nothing better than the 2021 Pro devices except that they were new.

It’s also expected that, as of leaks in September, a new ‘action button’ will take the place of the mute button, or at least this is what has been indicated by a leaked case posted on Twitter. It’s likely that this button will be able to act as a hot key, but it will also function as a mute button if needed.

Colour options

According to leaker @VNchocotaco on Twitter-now-X (as of July), it’s expected that Midnight, Starlight, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Product (RED) will be the colours available for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Additionally, another leak in July suggested that the Pro and Pro Max models will have a more matte look on its titanium chassis than the smoothed aluminium we’ve been used to up until now, with more rounded edges.

Additionally, as of August, and as reported by Mac Rumors, the iPhone 15 range could come with braided USB-C cables that match in colour with the model you’ve purchased.

iPhone 15 accessories: What to expect

On top of the colour-matching USB-C cables expected in the box of each iPhone, a new leather-alternative case is rumoured to arrive with the iPhone 15. More accessories, such as AirPods, could be revealed at Apple’s upcoming event.

iPhone 15 price: What to expect

In January, Forbes reported that Apple might price the iPhone 15 differently to the iPhone 14. An industry leaker, yeux1122, reported that Apple’s declining sales analysis of the iPhone 14 standard model was “far beyond the range predicted”. So now, the rumour is that Apple will “aggressively price” the iPhone 15 against competitors.

However, in August, Forbes reported that the iPhone 15 range is expected to be “Apple’s most expensive iPhone range ever”, with a potential $US200 price increase coming for the Pro Max model and a $US100 price jump for the Pro model.

Plans are expected to be available from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, with devices available for purchase in-store and online in September but we’ll have more information when the device is actually officially revealed.

That’s all we know so far. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the iPhone 15 range.

For now, check out our iPhone 14 review and our thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.