Here’s How to Get a Free Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Buds2 Pro With the New Flip 5 or Fold 5

Samsung recently announced the Flip 5 and Fold 5, which are the latest iterations of its foldable Galaxy Z-series. If you’re looking to preorder either handset ahead of its August 18 release date, then you’ll want to check out the incredibly juicy deal that Optus currently has on offer.

You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s hands-on look at the Flip 5 here and Fold 5 here, along with everything announced during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

Here’s everything you need to know about Optus’ preorder offer for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

What is Optus’ preorder offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5?

Image: Samsung

If you preorder any model of the Flip 5 or Fold 5 through Optus, the provider will throw in a Galaxy Watch5 Pro (45mm) and a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro as a free bonus (valued at $849 and $350, respectively). Optus will also give you the 512GB model for either handset for the price of the respective 256GB model, and the 1TB version of the Fold 5 for the price of the 512GB model. This offer is available until August 17 across all of Optus 12-, 24- and 36-month plans.

For comparison, Vodafone is offering the same storage upgrade as Optus and will throw in a $700 bonus trade-in credit for the Fold 5 and $500 for the Flip 5, in addition to the trade-in credit you’ll receive for your eligible device.

If you go with Telstra, the provider will knock $550 off the 1TB Fold 5, and $400 off both the 512GB Fold 5 and Flip 5. This discount will be portioned out across the life of your 12-, 24- and 36-month plans. Telstra will also throw in a bonus $500 credit on top of the credit you’d receive when trading in an eligible device (to a total of $1,300).

It’s worth mentioning that if you purchase the Flip 5 or Fold 5 outright, Samsung is offering the same storage upgrade promo. Samsung will also give you a bonus of $500 credit for the Fold 5 and $300 for the Flip 5 when you trade in an eligible device, along with a year of Samsung Care+ for free.

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder plans

Note: if any of our interactive tables aren’t working, check back later. Everything is in the process of going live.

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

36-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

36-month 1TB plans

