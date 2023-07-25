The Boys Spinoff Gen V Gets a Gory, Brutal First Trailer

Have you ever watched The Boys and thought, where do these characters learn all this stuff? If you have, great. If you haven’t, it doesn’t matter: you’re getting the answer anyway. It’s called Gen V and it comes to Prime Video on September 29.

Set in the same universe as The Boys, Gen V follows a new group of students at Godolkin University, a college where superpowered beings can study and learn to use their powers more effectively. However, as the new freshman class gets more and more competitive, secrets surrounding the school begin to come to light. And it may involve puppets since you’ll actually see puppets dismembered in this first trailer. But that’s just the tip of the bloody iceberg.

Gen V | Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

The lead of the show is Marie, played by Jaz Sinclair. Marie is a blood-bender, who apparently curses a lot but the trailer just blanks out the words. Lots of “fucks” and “dicks” in there even though you don’t hear them. But you also see Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Clancy Brown, and a slew of new actors playing the students. Plus, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne will all be reprising their roles from The Boys.

Gen V certainly looks like it shares the same humor and brutality as The Boys, but will be as interesting? Will it have as much to say? Or is it just Harry Potter or Sky High but rated R? We’ll find out soon enough.

Co-starring Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Marco Pigossi, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter, Gen V debuts on Prime Video on September 29.

