The Boys Are Back in Town, and They’re Going to the Polls

It’s been over a full year since the last season of The Boys, and while Gen V’s definitely kept the franchise going, it teed up some interesting developments for the mothership show’s return. While the next season is still a couple of months out, Prime Video’s released a first look at what’s coming next for their superhero universe.

Last season ended with Homelander (Anthony Starr) getting applauded for publicly lasering a guy to death, with the public now openly taking sides on whether or not he’s the hero he claims to be. With fans of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) on the other side of the argument, and still continuing to blackmail presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), he’s got no problem using the Supes divide to his own ends. And it helps that appears to have a kindred spirit in Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), a new recruit joining The Seven along with Firecracker (Valorie Curry).

The Boys – Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Meanwhile, on the Boys side of the equation, Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) only got a few months left to live. While he’s tracking down the Supes virus from Gen V, it’s also as good a time as any to reconnect with his old pal, played by Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (He’s not the only actor from that show joining this season: Rob Benedict, who played Chuck/God on the show, is set to turn up as well.) While this trailer isn’t as bombastic as the one for season four, it’s still as biting and gnarly as The Boys often is, with dudes splitting themselves in half and discussions about how “fucking stupid” the masses are.

The Boys’ fourth season comes to Prime Video in 2024. And there’s more from the franchise in the coming years—along with Gen V’s second season, a Mexico-bound spinoff was recently revealed to be in the works.

