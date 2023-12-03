Andor’s Diego Luna to Produce New Boys Spinoff

The Boys has continued to have success with its spinoffs, so Prime Video figured, why stop now? Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is teaming up with executive producers Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal for The Boys: Mexico.

Deadline broke the news of the spinoff, which is currently being written by Dunnet-Alcocer amid a search for a co-showrunner. There are no details on plot or timeline, so it’s unclear specifically how and when this story fits in with the overall Boys universe.

As there are no real scripts yet, casting is still down the road, but Luna and García Bernal are both open to appearing on the show in more limited roles. When that’s all settled though, filming will commence in Mexico.

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys main series is going into its fourth season and had two spinoffs launched in the past two years. The Boys Presents: Diabolical was released in 2022 and Gen V launched earlier this year. Obviously, everyone involved is happy with those, especially Gen V, leading to the franchise expanding once again.

