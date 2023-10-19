Shocker, Gen V is Renewed for Season 2

Prime Video has gone ahead and renewed Gen V for a second season.

The spinoff of the streamer’s popular superhero series The Boys premiered in late September and focuses on a group of superpowered college students (led by actors Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizzie Broadway) at the Godolkin School of Crimefighting. Much like the mothership Boys series—and set concurrently during that show’s upcoming fourth season—Gen V has received solid reviews and social media buzz over its current five-episode run.

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony,” said MGM TV head Vernon Sanders in a statement via Variety. He went on to reveal the spinoff is Prime Video’s top series in over 130 countries, and its “most acquisitive new Original series of 2023. We’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” added showrunner Michele Fazekas and EP Eric Kripke. “The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

With a second season now assured, Prime Video continues to put its faith in The Boys. Along with that and The Boys, the streamer released The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series focused on different characters and elements of the live-action series. More spinoffs are on the horizon—last year, Kripke said multiple shows are in various stages of production, so fans won’t be lacking in raunchy superhero violence.

Gen V will air a new episode tomorrow, October 20, and wrap up its first season on November 3.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.