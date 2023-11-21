The Boys’ Antony Starr Got Hilariously Sweary Behind the Scenes on Gen V

We’ve seen a lot of behind-the-scenes videos showing buff actors pulling off action-hero feats. But it’s hard to recall any performer keeping it as real as Antony Starr. He plays Homelander on The Boys, so he’s presumably no stranger to stunts and wire work. But for his character’s appearance on Boys spin-off Gen V, Starr had a hilarious reaction to being hoisted way, way above the ground.

(NSFW language ahoy, in case that wasn’t obvious.)

You gotta love the nonchalant way he frames that clip as his “contribution.” Just after Gen V’s finale earlier this month, executive producers Michele Fazekas and Eric Kripke revealed in a Variety interview that its cameos of Boys characters—Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher also showed up—were carefully plotted rather than shoehorned in as a way to link the shows even more together.

“We didn’t go into this finale saying, ‘we need a Butcher cameo and a Homelander cameo.’ They were separate ideas,” Fazekas told the trade. “Homelander came before Butcher because we knew we wanted to see Homelander. But that’s a bell you can’t really ring that much. We wanted to be very mindful of when we did that. And it would come up over the season, and then it made sense to do it at the almost-final, culminating moment.”

Gen V and The Boys are available on Prime Video; the release date for season four of The Boys has not been announced, but since its creators told Variety they’re currently “deep into the music and visual effects,” 2024 seems likely.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.