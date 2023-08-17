Score Big Savings Across a Range of Tech With These Afterpay Day Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Contributor: Isabella Noyes, Chris Neill

The second and final Afterpay Day sale of 2023 kicked off this morning, which is a major four-day online and in-store event where you can snag huge deals across a wide range of Australian brands and products.

While we all love a good sale, it sure is hard to scour through dozens of websites simultaneously to find the perfect bargains. That’s why we’ve done the hard yards for you and have rounded up all the best Afterpay Day deals in one place before the sale ends on Sunday.

From PlayStation 5 consoles to TVs and robot vacuums, these are all the best tech and PC deals that you need to know about for Afterpay Day.

What are the best Afterpay Day 2023 deals?

Image: Dyson

Image: iStock/Wachiwit

What is Afterpay Day 2023 and when is it?

Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event that occurs twice a year. On this day, thousands of retailers offer big discounts on their products both in-store and online. The second and final Afterpay Day sale of 2023 is set to take place between Thursday, August 17 and Sunday, August 20.

What is Afterpay and how does it work?

We like to think of Afterpay as a lay-by option where you get to take your purchase home straightaway instead of waiting to pay it in full. It’s like a credit card, but minus the interest rates. Afterpay will break down your purchase into four equal instalments that you can pay fortnightly over six weeks.

Let’s say you want to buy something for $100, but you can’t afford it right now, or you’re waiting for your payslip to come in, you can choose to use Afterpay instead. On the day of purchase, you’ll most likely pay $25, which counts as your first instalment. Then, in the next two weeks, you’ll pay another $25 every fortnight until your balance is completely paid off after six weeks.

Although, if you forget to pay one of your instalments, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date. In the meantime, Afterpay will pause your account, so you can’t use it until your debt is paid.

Who offers Afterpay?

About 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option. If you want to check if your favourite retailer is onboard, you can explore their payment options on their website or through the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.

This post has been updated since its original publication.