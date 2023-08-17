Score Big Savings Across a Range of Tech With These Afterpay Day Deals

The second and final Afterpay Day sale of 2023 kicked off this morning, which is a major four-day online and in-store event where you can snag huge deals across a wide range of Australian brands and products.
While we all love a good sale, it sure is hard to scour through dozens of websites simultaneously to find the perfect bargains. That’s why we’ve done the hard yards for you and have rounded up all the best Afterpay Day deals in one place before the sale ends on Sunday.
From PlayStation 5 consoles to TVs and robot vacuums, these are all the best tech and PC deals that you need to know about for Afterpay Day.
What are the best Afterpay Day 2023 deals?
- Appliances Online: Spend $1,000 and use the code AFTERPAY-50 to receive $50 off
- Big W: Save on a range of home appliances and tech, including:
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech, including kitchen and home appliances, laptops and more. Highlights include:
- Save 20 per cent off the Eufy Cam 2 Pro 2K and selected add-ons
- Save 10 per cent off Philps air fryers
- Save 10 per cent off all TVs, including Samsung, Sony and TCL
- Save 10 per cent off selected Kitchenaid mixers
- Casetify: Buy one get one and get 15 per cent with the promo code AFTERPAY23AU
- Dyson: Save up to 40 per cent off vacuum cleaners and air purifiers
- V7 Advanced Origin stick vacuum – now $394 (down from $599)
- V10 Cyclone stick vacuum – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- V10 Cyclone Absolute stick vacuum – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- V12 Detect Slim Complete stick vacuum – now $997 (down from $1,399)
- V15 Detect Absolute stick vacuum – now $1,299 (down from $1,449)
- Gen5 Detect Absolute stick vacuum – now $999 (down from $1,549)
- Gen5 Outsize Complete stick vacuum – now $1,548 (down from $1,699)
- Omni-glide vacuum – now $594 (down from $749)
- Cinetic Big Ball Absolute vacuum – now $797 (down from $1,049)
- Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra vacuum – now $499 (down from $749)
- eBay: Save 15 per cent off select items when you use the code APAYDAY4
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) – now $329.80 (down from $399)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Edition – now $458.15 (down from $539)
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online – now $412.21 (down from $559.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $699.95 (down from $799.95)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $466.65 (down from $549)
- The Good Guys: Spend $360+ online, receive $60 store cash $20; spend between $240 to $359 and receive $40 store cash
- KitchenAid: Save up to 20 per cent off select products, including:
- 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer KSM192 – now $629 (down from $879)
- 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer KSM195 – now $799 (down from $1,049)
- 3.3L Artisan Mini Stand Mixer KSM3311 – now $499 (down from $699)
- 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer KSM45 – now $579 (down from $799)
- 13 Cup Food Processor KFP1319 – now $379 (down from $499)
- Lovehoney: Up to 50 per cent off selected toys and vibrators.
- Mwave: Save on a range of PC parts, with highlights including:
- MyDeal: Customers can receive an extra $10 off on purchases over $75 using the code SAVE10
- Shaver shop: Save on a range of personal grooming and care appliances:
- Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 IPL Long-Term Hair Removal Device – now $499 (down from $1,049)
- Braun 7-in-1 Series 5 Multigroom Kit – now $69 (down from $189)
- Oral-B iO9 Series Dual Handle Electric Toothbrush Pack – now $499 (down from $1,298)
- Oral-B Smart 7 7000 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case – now $129 (down from $289.99)
- Panasonic 5-Blade Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Beard Sensor – now $379 (down from $699.95)
- Wild Secrets: Save up to 70 per cent off sex toys and bedroom essentials.
What is Afterpay Day 2023 and when is it?
Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event that occurs twice a year. On this day, thousands of retailers offer big discounts on their products both in-store and online. The second and final Afterpay Day sale of 2023 is set to take place between Thursday, August 17 and Sunday, August 20.
What is Afterpay and how does it work?
We like to think of Afterpay as a lay-by option where you get to take your purchase home straightaway instead of waiting to pay it in full. It’s like a credit card, but minus the interest rates. Afterpay will break down your purchase into four equal instalments that you can pay fortnightly over six weeks.
Let’s say you want to buy something for $100, but you can’t afford it right now, or you’re waiting for your payslip to come in, you can choose to use Afterpay instead. On the day of purchase, you’ll most likely pay $25, which counts as your first instalment. Then, in the next two weeks, you’ll pay another $25 every fortnight until your balance is completely paid off after six weeks.
Although, if you forget to pay one of your instalments, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date. In the meantime, Afterpay will pause your account, so you can’t use it until your debt is paid.
Who offers Afterpay?
About 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option. If you want to check if your favourite retailer is onboard, you can explore their payment options on their website or through the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.
