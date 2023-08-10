You Can Now Buy Your Own Pair of Dyson Zone Headphones

Dyson really gave us something to talk about last year when it announced the Dyson Zone, its first wearable product that looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

The Dyson Zone is a personal air purifier with built-in headphones. The two ear cups have HEPA filters that suck in the air from around you and then clean air is piped through the detachable visor. When the visor is attached, the headphones will use a variety of sensors to see whether you’re sitting, walking or running, and what the air quality around you is like, and adjust the fan speed accordingly.

Without the visor on, the batteries will last for around 50 hours of music playback with noise cancelling. On low flow, you can get around 4 hours of air purification, 2.5 hours on mid flow and 1.5 hours on high flow.

We had a quick hands-on with the Dyson Zone back in December, declaring the product that’s part air purifier, part headphones should’ve really been two separate things. We then got to properly delve into the device, last month publishing our review that declared the Dyson Zone was the weirdest device we have ever reviewed. With Alice adding:

The Dyson Zone is the weirdest product I have ever reviewed. I have never seen anything like it. But its purpose is clear, and there are some people who would benefit from it.

But now, that experience can be yours.

Dyson this week announced you can buy your own Dyson Zone headphones.

There are two models up for sale: The Dyson Zone Absolute+ limited edition headphones in Prussian blue/bright copper ($1,099) or the Dyson Zone limited edition headphones in Prussian blue/dark blue ($999). A bargain.

