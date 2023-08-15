Optus Will Give You 500GB of Mobile Data for $69, Which Is Nice

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you find yourself constantly capping your monthly data allowance, Optus is currently offering its massive 500GB plan as a limited-time deal. As far as big data mobile plans go, the Optus Plus Promo plan has the best dollar-to-data value on the market, as the 500GB data allowance is significantly larger than what most other telcos are offering in that range.

If you sign up for the plan before the end of September, it’ll set you back $69 per month for the first 12 months you’re with Optus. After your first year with the provider, the price will increase to $89 per month, which still gives you more data than most other mobile plans in that price range.

Here’s how the Plus Promo plan compares to Optus’ other mobile plans, along with the big data offerings from other telcos.

How does the Plus Promo plan compare to Optus’s other plans?

As you can see, this introductory discount means the 500GB plan is currently the same price as Optus’ 220GB plan ($69 per month). Even at full price, the 500GB plan will still give you more data than Optus’ 360GB plan, which is also priced at $89 per month.

All of Optus’ mobile plans are contract-free, so if you don’t want to pay $89 once this discount period ends, you’re able to swap plans or providers with no hassle. But even without the discount, the Plus plan has the best value of Optus’ SIM-only range.

This offer for the Optus Plus Promo plan is available until September 27.

How does this plan compare to other providers?

Compared to the other SIM-only plans being offered by other telcos with at least 200GB of data, the Optus Plus Promo plan still offers the best bang for your buck.

In terms of overall data allowance, the next closest plan is Optus’ 360GB plan at $89 per month. Even Telstra’s $95 per month plan tops out at 300GB of data.

Vodafone does have a slightly cheaper plan at $65 per month, but it only has 300GB of data. The 500GB Optus plan still has the best value in this price range – although this Vodafone plan isn’t a bad choice if you want to swap providers after the discount period ends.

This article has been updated since it was first published.