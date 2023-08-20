Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, hope you had a great weekend. A few things happened over the weekend, here they are….

1. AI isn’t copyrightable

Starting in the U.S. this morning and with the writers strike now pushing past 100 days, and fears that Hollywood will replace writers with shitty AI, there’s a small win for the side that’s right. Per the Hollywood Reporter, we learn that a U.S. federal judge has upheld a finding from the country’s Copyright Office that a piece of art created by AI is not open to protection. Per the report: Copyright law has “never stretched so far” to “protect works generated by new forms of technology operating absent any guiding human hand”.

2. Elon wants to be seen by all

Thought you could avoid seeing the posts Elon Musk makes on Twitter cum X? Or the sheer amount of hate spewing out of accounts you don’t actually follow on your feed? Think again. The man is thinking about removing the block feature, something that surely goes against some sort of law in almost every country the app operates in. This guy, your mate.

3. Russian spacecraft crashes into the Moon

A Russian spacecraft has crashed into the Moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit, the AP first reported. Russia’s national space agency Roscosmos said the pilotless spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to land on the south pole of the moon, an area where scientists believe there could be important reserves of frozen water and precious elements, but it had lost contact with the unmanned craft shortly after a problem occurred as it was shunted into pre-landing orbit. We learn from the report that the spacecraft was scheduled to land on the south pole of the Moon on Monday.

4. Sega spends $US776M on Angry Birds (and other things)

Back in April, we learned that the company behind the Angry Birds mobile game was about to be bought for a lot of money. Now, that deal has been completed. Per Engadget, Sega Sammy has completed its purchase of Rovio, one that cost it $US776 million. Both companies had to jump through some regulatory hoops, but now it’s done, and the report says Sega is hoping the purchase will give it a stronger foothold in the mobile space. Angry Birds came out like 15 years ago. I refuse to accept it.

5. New iPhone 15 rumours have dropped

Rumours have been swirling for months about what we can expect from the iPhone 15 range, but it seems one leak/prediction a day has been coming at us the last week or so. The latest is via Forbes, which reckons at least three of the expected four iPhone 15 models will have USB-C. Thanks, Europe, this is a GREAT move. Elsewhere, According to 9to5Mac, some models of the iPhone 15 will sport charging speeds of up to 35W. This would be 8W faster than the peak charging speed of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15W faster than the base model. The iPhone 15 range is expected to be announced on September 14.

