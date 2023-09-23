5 Movies & TV Shows to Watch if You Can’t Stop Thinking About the Roman Empire

The Roman Empire was pretty influential, particularly if you’ve been on the internet lately. A trend that’s been sweeping TikTok has seen many men confess that they think about the Roman Empire more often than seems normal. If that’s the case for you and you’d like to think about the Roman Empire even more, here are some movies and TV series that will scratch that itch.

A list of Roman Empire TV shows and movies

Gladiator

The ultimate Ancient Rome movie is, naturally, Gladiator.

Ridley Scott’s seminal historical epic following a Roman general turned gladiator won five Oscars that year, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe’s performance. The movie is set during a time when the Roman Empire is at the height of its power, and gladiators battle to the death in the famous Roman Colosseum.

Watch it on Netflix, Binge or Prime Video.

Spartacus

The tale of the famous gladiator Spartacus has been told over and over in media, but the TV series is probably one of the best editions of the story you can find.

The series tells the story of Spartacus’ life, who begins as an ally to the Romans, only to be betrayed and turned into a gladiator. From there, he leads a rebellion against those who turned on him. The TV show stars talents like Andy Whitfield, Lucy Lawless and Manu Bennett.

Watch it on Prime Video with the Starz package.

Rome

The title says it all, but for those obsessed with the Roman Empire, you can’t go past a TV show like HBO’s Rome.

The series takes place in the 1st century during a time when Ancient Rome was transitioning from Republic to Empire. It is seen through the perspective of two soldiers whose lives are connected to famous historical events, including the Ides of March and the relationship between Mark Antony and Cleopatra.

Watch it on Binge.

Britannia

While not set within the Roman Empire itself, Britannia is a series that explores the power and might Rome had over the rest of the world at the time. Britannia takes place in 43 A.D. when the Romans invaded Britain. They find resistance from the tribes there, including the mystical Druids, who band together to face this incoming threat.

Watch it on Stan or Foxtel.

The Eagle

The historical drama movie The Eagle follows the Roman Empire’s power in Britain, where a young Roman Centurion attempts to solve the mystery of the North Legion and his long-lost father. The film stars Channing Tatum, Donald Sutherland and Jamie Bell.

Watch it on Binge.

